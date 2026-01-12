Fiona reveals huge lie she told before her The Traitors exit, and I can’t believe it

4 hours ago

Secret Traitor Fiona has been speaking out after getting banished from the castle on The Traitors, and she’s revealed a shockingly huge lie that she told.

Fiona suddenly went all guns blazing against Rachel, convinced that it would make everyone turn on the Traitor and keep herself safe. However, it actually did the exact opposite. Her huge outburst in the bar made everyone suspicious of her instead, and they voted to banish her at the Round Table.

Hours before her banishment, Amanda mistakenly told Rachel that she was a former detective, and instantly went and told Fiona, as they thought they were allies. Fiona then accused her of lying, telling everyone she was a Traitor and using it against her. However, Fiona has now admitted she believed Rachel the whole time!

Speaking to Ed Gamble on the podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked, she said: “No, I knew she was saying the truth [about Amanda being a detective]. I absolutely knew she was saying the truth and I trusted her explicitly. However, I’d had my suspicions on Rachel. I thought that if anybody’s going to throw me under the bus, it’s going to be Rachel.”

She pretended she didn’t believe her to try and get one up on Rachel. It obviously didn’t work, but Fiona stands by her decision to go against her fellow Traitor.

“If you play poker and you have a rubbish hand, you’re not going to keep putting money in the kitty, you throw the hand down. And I thought that’s what I’m going to do here. I’m going to throw a grenade in the room – and let’s see who comes out of it unscathed,” she continued.

“It had to be done, I think. It would have been lovely for the three Celts to have made it to the end, but it was never going to happen. I’d seen that Rachel was the danger to me – or I’d felt [it]. And I always go with my gut, so I listen.”

She described Rachel as an “amazing player” and said she’s going to be the “queen of Ireland”. We’ll have to wait and see about that. I have my money on someone else to win.

