Fiona reveals huge lie she told before her The Traitors exit, and I can’t believe it

I didn’t see this coming

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Secret Traitor Fiona has been speaking out after getting banished from the castle on The Traitors, and she’s revealed a shockingly huge lie that she told.

Fiona suddenly went all guns blazing against Rachel, convinced that it would make everyone turn on the Traitor and keep herself safe. However, it actually did the exact opposite. Her huge outburst in the bar made everyone suspicious of her instead, and they voted to banish her at the Round Table.

Hours before her banishment, Amanda mistakenly told Rachel that she was a former detective, and instantly went and told Fiona, as they thought they were allies. Fiona then accused her of lying, telling everyone she was a Traitor and using it against her. However, Fiona has now admitted she believed Rachel the whole time!

Speaking to Ed Gamble on the podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked, she said: “No, I knew she was saying the truth [about Amanda being a detective]. I absolutely knew she was saying the truth and I trusted her explicitly. However, I’d had my suspicions on Rachel. I thought that if anybody’s going to throw me under the bus, it’s going to be Rachel.”

Credit: BBC

She pretended she didn’t believe her to try and get one up on Rachel. It obviously didn’t work, but Fiona stands by her decision to go against her fellow Traitor.

“If you play poker and you have a rubbish hand, you’re not going to keep putting money in the kitty, you throw the hand down. And I thought that’s what I’m going to do here. I’m going to throw a grenade in the room – and let’s see who comes out of it unscathed,” she continued.

“It had to be done, I think. It would have been lovely for the three Celts to have made it to the end, but it was never going to happen. I’d seen that Rachel was the danger to me – or I’d felt [it]. And I always go with my gut, so I listen.”

She described Rachel as an “amazing player” and said she’s going to be the “queen of Ireland”. We’ll have to wait and see about that. I have my money on someone else to win.

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

Video of Indiyah goes viral after cheating claims with Love Island ex Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

Hayley Soen

Dami has said they broke up due to a ‘breach of trust’

Nikki Glaser can't joke about Golden Globes 2026

Celebs Nikki Glaser can and can’t joke about at Golden Globes as she reveals her strict rules

Suchismita Ghosh

This year’s jokes were far less controversial than last year’s

