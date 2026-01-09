The Tab

Watch ‘detective’ Amanda’s priceless reaction as she finds out bestie Rachel is a Traitor

Her detective senses were very wrong

Ellissa Bain | News

Everyone was on the edge of their seat when Amanda told Rachel she used to be a police detective on The Traitors, completely adamant that her closest friend in there was a Faithful. Now, her reaction to finding out Rachel is actually a Traitor has been revealed, and it’s priceless.

The 57-year-old from Brighton took Rachel aside and told her in full confidence: “I was a senior detective in the Metropolitan Police. I’m very adept at covert policing. That was my job. You are the only person I will ever tell.”

It then cut to Rachel telling the camera: “Of course I have to go and be best friends with the top detective. I’m thinking don’t blink, don’t move. I think it really helps my case. I’m trying to figure out how this will play out.”

Credit: BBC

After getting banished, Amanda was given a piece of paper that revealed who the Traitors were, and the clip was shown on The Traitors: Uncloaked.

Sitting opposite Maz, who already knew who the Traitors were and was grinning from ear to ear, she read out the first name, Stephen. “I’m not surprised,” she said. Then came the next name, Fiona, and Amanda burst out laughing. “The little minx, Fiona. Love that woman. Absolutely brilliant,” she continued.

However, nobody could have prepared her for the final name, her bestie Rachel. She stared at it in disbelief for a second, like she was completely speechless, before jumping back in her chair and shouting: “Noooo.”

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It’s 7th January, so is a secret Stranger Things episode coming today?! Here’s the answer

“Oh my god. No way. Rachel. Well, brillaint,” she added, obviously realising what a terrible mistake she had made by confiding in her. “I was saying earlier, I hope she wins. Do I heck.” It was the most brilliant Traitor reveal of the series so far, and you can watch her incredible reaction below.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Amanda explains her real connection to Reece on The Traitors after getting banished

This major slip up from Stephen on The Traitors shows what a terrible Traitor he is

Every secret connection in The Traitors’ family tree theory, that is actually convincing

Latest

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game