Watch ‘detective’ Amanda’s priceless reaction as she finds out bestie Rachel is a Traitor

3 hours ago

Everyone was on the edge of their seat when Amanda told Rachel she used to be a police detective on The Traitors, completely adamant that her closest friend in there was a Faithful. Now, her reaction to finding out Rachel is actually a Traitor has been revealed, and it’s priceless.

The 57-year-old from Brighton took Rachel aside and told her in full confidence: “I was a senior detective in the Metropolitan Police. I’m very adept at covert policing. That was my job. You are the only person I will ever tell.”

It then cut to Rachel telling the camera: “Of course I have to go and be best friends with the top detective. I’m thinking don’t blink, don’t move. I think it really helps my case. I’m trying to figure out how this will play out.”

After getting banished, Amanda was given a piece of paper that revealed who the Traitors were, and the clip was shown on The Traitors: Uncloaked.

Sitting opposite Maz, who already knew who the Traitors were and was grinning from ear to ear, she read out the first name, Stephen. “I’m not surprised,” she said. Then came the next name, Fiona, and Amanda burst out laughing. “The little minx, Fiona. Love that woman. Absolutely brilliant,” she continued.

However, nobody could have prepared her for the final name, her bestie Rachel. She stared at it in disbelief for a second, like she was completely speechless, before jumping back in her chair and shouting: “Noooo.”

“Oh my god. No way. Rachel. Well, brillaint,” she added, obviously realising what a terrible mistake she had made by confiding in her. “I was saying earlier, I hope she wins. Do I heck.” It was the most brilliant Traitor reveal of the series so far, and you can watch her incredible reaction below.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC