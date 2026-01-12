The Tab
the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Er, and it’s not even machine washable

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Now The Traitors contestant Jade is free of Amanda’s one-woman crusade against her, we can all focus on her vibey fits. The Traitors viewers were gushing over the colourful cardigan she wore on TV. Jade even did her eyeshadow to match, which is very impressive. Unfortunately, Jade’s cardigan on The Traitors is way more expensive than you may have guessed.

Jade wore the aforementioned cardigan during the second week of The Traitors. We can confirm it’s the Colourful Colossal Knit Cardigan Jacket from Hope Macaulay.  Knitters in Northern Ireland handmade these cardigans with Corriedale wool.

the traitors jade cardigan

Never mind what’s on the family tree – look at the pattern on this cardigan!
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

If you like the look of this, I’m afraid the garment costs an eye-watering £420. Really. You’ll also have to pay £6 for shipping in the UK (or up to £30 if you live further afield). The cardigan shouldn’t go through the washing machine – you’ll have to maintain it with a special comb (which Hope Macaulay sells separately for £10), or pay for it to be professionally dry cleaned.

This brand’s cardigans seem to be pretty popular among The Traitors contestants. Tom Daley wore the exact same cardigan as Jade in the the second episode of the Channel 4 show Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter. Charlotte Church wore a £370 one on The Celebrity Traitors. In the third season of the US version of the show, Gabby Windey wore a moderately cheaper £350 cardigan.

@hopemacaulay

Manifesting a fourth time…👀 #thetraitors #traitors #bbcthetraitors #hopemacaulay #chunkyknits

♬ original sound – suckmylickymy0

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

Jade is a PhD student researcher at the University of Warwick. Ahead of filming the show, she said she would spend the prize money on house, as she’s “the ripe age of 25 and PhD life doesn’t pay very well.” Well, if she gets banished before the finale, she could try auctioning off her knitwear collection on Vinted instead?

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Latest

Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

Esther Knowles

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Jessie’s inspirational life outside The Traitors, from X Factor to living with a stammer

Ellissa Bain

I love her

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

Esther Knowles

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Jessie’s inspirational life outside The Traitors, from X Factor to living with a stammer

Ellissa Bain

I love her

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members