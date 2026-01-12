I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

4 hours ago

Now The Traitors contestant Jade is free of Amanda’s one-woman crusade against her, we can all focus on her vibey fits. The Traitors viewers were gushing over the colourful cardigan she wore on TV. Jade even did her eyeshadow to match, which is very impressive. Unfortunately, Jade’s cardigan on The Traitors is way more expensive than you may have guessed.

Jade wore the aforementioned cardigan during the second week of The Traitors. We can confirm it’s the Colourful Colossal Knit Cardigan Jacket from Hope Macaulay. Knitters in Northern Ireland handmade these cardigans with Corriedale wool.

If you like the look of this, I’m afraid the garment costs an eye-watering £420. Really. You’ll also have to pay £6 for shipping in the UK (or up to £30 if you live further afield). The cardigan shouldn’t go through the washing machine – you’ll have to maintain it with a special comb (which Hope Macaulay sells separately for £10), or pay for it to be professionally dry cleaned.

This brand’s cardigans seem to be pretty popular among The Traitors contestants. Tom Daley wore the exact same cardigan as Jade in the the second episode of the Channel 4 show Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter. Charlotte Church wore a £370 one on The Celebrity Traitors. In the third season of the US version of the show, Gabby Windey wore a moderately cheaper £350 cardigan.

Jade is a PhD student researcher at the University of Warwick. Ahead of filming the show, she said she would spend the prize money on house, as she’s “the ripe age of 25 and PhD life doesn’t pay very well.” Well, if she gets banished before the finale, she could try auctioning off her knitwear collection on Vinted instead?

