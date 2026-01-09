The Tab

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

It would have been incredible TV

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Run Away star, James Nesbitt, was asked to take part in Celebrity Traitors season two, and he has now revealed the surprising reason he turned it.

If you’ve been watching Netflix’s Run Away, you’ll know Nesbitt plays Simon Greene. He is a father who’s pushed to breaking point after his daughter Paige goes missing. Over the course of the series, Simon is dragged into a world of lies, danger, and emotional trauma. He’s constantly second-guessing everyone around him. In other words, paranoia, suspicion, and fear are kind of his whole thing, which makes his Celebrity Traitors decision weirdly on brand.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Nesbitt admitted he was approached to join the next series of the BBC hit. “When I was asked, because I was in at the BBC, I went, ‘Oh, sounds amazing,’” he explained.

So why did he turn down the role?

Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors

via Netflix

According to Nesbitt, once he properly thought about what the experience would actually involve, and spoke to his agent, fear quickly took over. “Then I spoke to my agent and he said no,” he said, before admitting the real reason. “I was too scared,” he said.

Even though he’s famous for playing intense, emotionally complex characters on screen, the idea of living inside The Traitors castle, constantly worrying about being murdered or betrayed, was a step too far. Nesbitt also hinted that the pressure of following such a successful first celebrity season made the decision even harder.

“How do I follow that?” he added, referring to how big Celebrity Traitors season one had been. “It was so brilliant.”

Celebrity Traitors was a phenomenal hit for the BBC. It pulled in huge viewing figures and quickly became one of the broadcaster’s biggest reality successes. Season two has already been confirmed for 2026.

Still, knowing James Nesbitt was almost among them definitely stings a bit. Watching him navigate round tables, mind games, and nightly murders would have been incredible TV. Because if anyone knows how to survive suspicion and secrets, it’s probably him.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Netflix Run Away The Traitors
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
