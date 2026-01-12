Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

3 hours ago

I may never recover from watching the dramatic rise and fall of Fiona on The Traitors season four. She kept presenting herself as a sweet old lady. So, how old really is Fiona from The Traitors? We have the answer.

Erm, Fiona from The Traitors really isn’t as old as you might think

Fiona explained to the cameras that she was hoping The Traitors contestants would underestimate her because of how old she is. She said “people always underestimate women of a certain age” and “there’s life in this old girl yet”. Outside the castle, Fiona kept joking about being elderly. On The Traitors: Uncloaked, Fiona and Reece claimed she was 28. She added: “Honestly, women of a certain age normally have Tena, but I don’t.” The Celebrity Traitors alumna Charlotte Church praised her for “beautifully representing the crones”.

Well… it turns out that Fiona isn’t as old as you might think. She is legit only 62.

Now, I get that 62 isn’t exactly youthful. But it’s a far cry from being elderly. It’s definitely much younger than you’d expect for someone who has made their main personality trait being old. Fiona is only five years older than Amanda, three years older than Maz, and two years older than Judy. None of them are making jokes about needing incontinence pads, are they?

She’s not yet retired

Fiona works for Swansea Council as the local area coordinator for Uplands, Brynmill, St Helens and Sandfields. She set up a Victoria Saints Men’s Club group to connect men struggling with loneliness and mental health problems. There’s even a case study on the Swansea Council website about how Fiona helped a 25-year-old woman who had been forced into prostitution. Fiona plans to quit her job in about a month, and focus on charity work.

Featured image credit: BBC