You want to go on exchange? Here’s real advice from a Durham student that no one tells you

2 days ago | UPDATED 22 hours ago

The deadline for Durham’s annual exchange programme is fast approaching.

The non-European exchange cutoff is Friday 21st November at 12pm, and the European exchange deadline is Friday 13th February 2026, also at midday.

So, it felt only fitting for The Durham Tab to pass on some insider knowledge for those preparing applications, and to those quietly panicking about what comes next. Think of this as your unofficial guide to applying for – and surviving – your year abroad.

But first, a quick introduction to explain why I have so much wisdom to impart: I’m a third year Hild-Bede health and human sciences student currently on exchange at the University of Zürich, Switzerland, and here’s a little anecdote about my experience.

Rejection is redirection

Many of you will soon be applying for the first round of exchanges, which are the non-European ones and typically more competitive (modern languages students, this part doesn’t concern you). I applied for this round myself, choosing universities in Canada and Australia. I’d essentially committed to the idea of a year Down Under, or taking in the breathtaking views in the Canadian Rockies…and then I got rejected.

Yep. Brutal. It’s a competitive and time-consuming process, so I was gutted, to say the least. But as they say: “Rejection is just redirection”.

I believe Durham’s own Booktoker-in-chief, Jack Edwards, said this after not getting into Oxford – shoutout to all my fellow Oxbridge rejects. We’re fine. Really.

So if you have your heart set on a non-European exchange and don’t get in, my advice is simple: Do Not Panic! If your first choice doesn’t work out, it genuinely isn’t the end of the road.

Europe is absolutely brimming with fantastic options. In fact, many European unis are partnered specifically for certain subjects, meaning they may actually suit your degree better. And the competition? Much, much less cutthroat. Also, don’t overlook the Durham Global Opportunities page (linked below) which is not just for exchanges. They also offer shorter global opportunities like internships and volunteering. I used the website to secure an MITACS internship in Canada the summer before my exchange. I still made it to Canada, just on a slightly different route. So, I mean it, rejection is just redirection.

Before you go: The application stage

Admin (yes, the boring bit – sorry). I hate to be that person, but staying on top of admin is vital for both your application and smooth sailing during your exchange. Check your emails religiously. Actually read them. And fill out your Viator coverage ASAP!!! It’s basically the magic insurance paperwork that keeps Durham happy, and you legally allowed to breathe abroad.

Also be prepared for email overload. Durham will email. Your host uni will email. Random departments you’ve never heard of will email. Don’t stress too much; just try to stay organised.

Your personal statement

As part of your application, you’ll need a short personal statement about why you want to go abroad. My advice? Avoid sounding like 300 other students saying “I want to broaden my horizons…once in a lifetime opportunity…blah, blah, blah”. Show why you would be a good ambassador for Durham, such as by mentioning extracurriculars or leadership roles. Your personal statement needs to offer a sense of who you are.

For mine, I wrote about rowing, a sport I picked up at my college in Durham and which was one of the reasons for the universities I applied to, which were all located near major lakes with strong rowing traditions. Find something that ties you to the places you’re applying for: A narrative thread goes a long way.

Once you are there: Settling in

First of all, if you have made it to this stage: Congratulations! An exchange place is competitive, and securing one is something to be genuinely proud of. Now comes the fun part, you are about to reap the rewards…

An exchange is a brilliant opportunity to try new things, both academics-related and non-academic. I’m taking introductory law courses here, as law is something I might pursue as a career. A year abroad is a great time to explore different fields, test the waters, and even pick up the language of the country you’re in.

The academic pressure is also reduced because it’s pass/fail. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the academics seriously, but it does give you some breathing room. Use it. Think of it as space to explore rather than pressure to perform. Make the most of the experience and try to live in the moment and experience new things.

Feeing lonely (yes, you will – and it’s normal)

It’s inevitable that at some point you’ll miss home and Durham. Social media makes this both easier and harder – on the one hand its great for staying in touch with your loved ones; on the other hand seeing your mates posting Wednesday night socials ending in Jimmy’s, endless formals, college balls… can be hard.

Here, it’s important to remind yourself: All of this will still be there when you come back. DJ Dave, Woodgates, expensive flat white coffees, babs cheapskates with their £1 shots (although with current inflation, this is something I cannot guarantee), and all the cosy pubs aren’t going anywhere. Durham’s quirks won’t disappear in your absence.

If you’re worried about making friends abroad, join societies or sports clubs. Here in Zürich I’ve joined the ESN (Erasmus Student Network), and for €10 you get access to trips, great events, a general ready-made community and, most importantly, a cheeky Ryanair discount, which is very handy for Euro summer 2026.

Your host uni will also host induction events at the beginning of your exchange for you and all other exchange students. These are great spaces to get to know new people.

And if you’re struggling more than expected? There is absolutely no shame in visiting home. I know someone on exchange who flew back to Durham every weekend. Make the exchange work for you.

If at any point you feel emotionally unable to cope or start feeling very overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to reach out. Talk to your loved ones, and remember you still have access to Durham’s student support services as well as those of your host university. You have a support network in both places.

Culture shock is real

Turns out Swiss German is not the same as High German, who knew? You’ll quickly realise that every country has its own quirks, dialects and ways of doing things. You will adapt faster than you expect. There will be small adjustments, both positive (such as trains actually running on time) and negative (such as the trains running on time) but most things will eventually fall into place.

Final thoughts: In the end

An exchange is a rare opportunity, both academically and personally. It challenges you, broadens your perspective, and gives you a year of experiences that you’ll carry with you long after you’re back in Durham.

If I could give you one piece of advice, it would be that everything works out in the end. I’m only three months into my exchange and have experienced so many new things, travelled to so many new places, and made friends with people who now feel like family. Choosing to go on this exchange has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

So if you’re on the fence: Take this as sign to just go for it!

The future you will thank you, trust me.

Resources

Here are some helpful university resources for your year abroad.

Durham University Global Opportunities

GO Study: Non-European Exchange Application

GO Study: European Application

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.