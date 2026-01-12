The Tab
Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Suchismita Ghosh

Netflix is giving the ton what they want, as you can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four nearly two weeks early. So, here’s everything you need to know.

This season follows Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest of the Bridgerton siblings. He has avoided marriage until he meets Sophie at his mother’s masquerade ball. Although Bridgerton season four promotions received a lot of backlash, people seem to be intrigued by it.

This season has eight episodes, and you can actually watch the first episode nearly two weeks earlier than the official release date.

So, how can you watch Bridgerton season four episode one early?

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

According to Netflix’s Tudum, people can attend a virtual event called the “Premiere Masquerade” and watch episode one live on Wednesday, 14 January at 5:30 pm in the UK.

To join the online screening in the UK, you must RSVP on Netflix Tudum before 5:30 am on 14 January. Those who RSVP won’t just get to watch the first episode early; they’ll also get insider access to the red carpet in Paris, enjoy giveaways, games, live chat, and even a special secret performance. Netflix promises it’s “an online community experience” designed to make viewers feel like part of the story.

You can RSVP here.

But when does Bridgerton season four officially drop?

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Even if you miss the early screening, there’s still plenty to look forward to. Bridgerton Season Four will premiere in two parts: Part one on 29 January and part two on 26 February. So there’s still time to catch the new season as it airs. But this virtual event is definitely the earliest look you can get.

So, if you’ve been counting down the days, here’s your chance to be among the first to see the Mayfair drama unfold. Just don’t forget to RSVP, the clock is ticking!

Bridgeton season three is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Suchismita Ghosh
