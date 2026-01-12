Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Ever since Netflix’s film adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation was released on Friday, I have joined the rest of the internet in swooning over Tom Blyth, who plays the character of Alex Nilsen.

Emily Henry’s heartwarming romantic comedy fits into the classic “friends-to-lovers” trope which, I must admit, is my favourite kind of story. It follows two best friends, Poppy and Alex, who travel together every summer until their hidden feelings for each other start causing inevitable problems. Talk about an irresistible plotline!

While Netflix’s movie adaptation has disappointed many hardcore fans of the book who are complaining about its cut-scenes and location changes, one thing that no one has criticised is the casting.

Emily Bader, who plays Poppy Wright, was recently deemed the future “biggest star in the world” by her co-star Lukas Gage. And Tom Blyth, playing Alex Nilsen, has very quickly captured the hearts of everyone who watched People We Meet on Vacation.

One TikTok user even posted complaining that her “niche celebrity crush is now EVERYONE’S celebrity crush”, and she’s definitely not wrong.

But what you might not know is that Tom initially turned down the role of Alex Nilsen. Umm, what was he thinking??

Why did Tom Blyth originally say no to the role of Alex in People We Meet on Vacation?

Despite being the perfect choice to play Alex Nilsen, Tom wasn’t initially sure about whether he wanted to star in a light-hearted rom-com film.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, he revealed: “I’d said no, because I wasn’t ready. I was doing all this serious stuff. Then they sent it again — and it was time”.

In a separate interview with eTalk, Tom opened up about his co-star Emily Bader’s role in helping him excel as a comedy actor.

He said: “I’ve always seen myself as a dramatic actor. I’ve always wanted to do comedy but not sure if I could tackle it. And then I realised playing opposite [Emily Bader], cause [she] gets to go kinda wild in this”.

The extremely outgoing nature of Poppy Wright made him recognise the need for a serious “straight man” character to balance her out.

Reflecting on their comedy duo, he noted: “ I think that was a really nice […] counter balancing act that we got to play into” and added that Emily Bader definitely pushed him “to be funnier”.

What has Tom Bylth been in before People We Meet on Vacation?

Before starring as Alex Nilsen in People We Meet on Vacation, Tom Blyth gained traction as the young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

He was also the lead role in the Western series Billy the Kid and has featured in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Hopefully, after his success in People We Meet on Vacation, it won’t be the last time we see Tom in a comedy film.

