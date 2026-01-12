The Tab

Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

Ever since Netflix’s film adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation was released on Friday, I have joined the rest of the internet in swooning over Tom Blyth, who plays the character of Alex Nilsen. 

Emily Henry’s heartwarming romantic comedy fits into the classic “friends-to-lovers” trope which, I must admit, is my favourite kind of story. It follows two best friends, Poppy and Alex, who travel together every summer until their hidden feelings for each other start causing inevitable problems. Talk about an irresistible plotline!

While Netflix’s movie adaptation has disappointed many hardcore fans of the book who are complaining about its cut-scenes and location changes, one thing that no one has criticised is the casting. 

Emily Bader, who plays Poppy Wright, was recently deemed the future “biggest star in the world” by her co-star Lukas Gage. And Tom Blyth, playing Alex Nilsen, has very quickly captured the hearts of everyone who watched People We Meet on Vacation. 

One TikTok user even posted complaining that her “niche celebrity crush is now EVERYONE’S celebrity crush”, and she’s definitely not wrong. 

But what you might not know is that Tom initially turned down the role of Alex Nilsen. Umm, what was he thinking??

Why did Tom Blyth originally say no to the role of Alex in People We Meet on Vacation?

Despite being the perfect choice to play Alex Nilsen, Tom wasn’t initially sure about whether he wanted to star in a light-hearted rom-com film.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, he revealed: “I’d said no, because I wasn’t ready. I was doing all this serious stuff. Then they sent it again — and it was time”. 

In a separate interview with eTalk, Tom opened up about his co-star Emily Bader’s role in helping him excel as a comedy actor.

He said: “I’ve always seen myself as a dramatic actor. I’ve always wanted to do comedy but not sure if I could tackle it. And then I realised playing opposite [Emily Bader], cause [she] gets to go kinda wild in this”. 

The extremely outgoing nature of Poppy Wright made him recognise the need for a serious “straight man” character to balance her out. 

Reflecting on their comedy duo, he noted: “ I think that was a really nice […] counter balancing act that we got to play into” and added that Emily Bader definitely pushed him “to be funnier”. 

What has Tom Bylth been in before People We Meet on Vacation?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Blyth (@tomblyth)


Before starring as Alex Nilsen in People We Meet on Vacation, Tom Blyth gained traction as the young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

He was also the lead role in the Western series Billy the Kid and has featured in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Hopefully, after his success in People We Meet on Vacation, it won’t be the last time we see Tom in a comedy film. 

Featured image via Netflix

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

