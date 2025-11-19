It’s official: Durham kind of sucks at Christmas…

2 days ago

Well, it’s official. According to new stats, Durham kind of sucks at Christmas, though maybe personal experience could’ve told you that.

Unifresher has just released its ranking of the most festive universities in the UK, and Durham has been given a disappointingly mid score.

The rankings are based on pubs per square mile, days off for Christmas, miles from the North Pole, proximity to an ice rink, and snow likelihood.

According to the guide, Durham has one pub per square mile (it definitely doesn’t feel that way when you’re debating where to go with mates…) and 30 days off for Christmas.

It is also 2,434.34 miles from the North Pole, 8.08 miles from an ice skating rink, and is expected to see snow three times a year (this certainly seems true this afternoon).

Durham may be a top university, but it, unfortunately, is not top for decking the halls… It is currently in between the University of Oxford and the University of Huddersfield (which is a bit random).

The three most festive universities, according to the guide, are Abertay, the University of Dundee, and the University of Sunderland.

