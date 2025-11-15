Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

3 hours ago

Sunday 23rd November will mark Round 12 of Durham’s Wilder Student Fight Night, one of the most exciting events in the student sporting calendar. This will be in support of The Oddballs Foundation, a charity partner raising money for testicular cancer and decreasing associated stigma. In the run-up to the main night, the Durham Tab talked to all the male fighters, who have pushed themselves physically and mentally in training. This is what we found out from the dedicated men getting ready to showcase their immense skills in what will surely prove to be a spectacular, memorable, and animated Fight Night…

Juan ’round only’ vs. Bailey ‘the bazooka’ Samhembere

Juan “round only” Cuzme Rigo is a second year natural sciences student at Collingwood. He is representing Collingwood College Association Football Club. For him, Fight Night appealed as an opportunity to build up a better fitness routine, which he says has definitely paid off. Fight Night’s community was also a draw, as Juan signed up alongside his housemate Maks, and is good mates with past fighters and exec members. For the walkout, Juan’s choreography is yet to be determined, but he has landed on the musical backing of Sirius by The Alan Parsons Project, a track he discovered from the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance. Hopefully, he can replicate such sporting successes. He wishes the “best of luck” to Bailey.

Bailey “the bazooka” Samhembere is a second year finance student in Van Mildert, representing their football society. The experience had always appealed to him, with fighting being a sport he’s long wanted to try out. The opportunity to raise money for a great charity was an even greater draw. He will be walking out to the powerfully catchy Lord Knows by Drake and Rick Ross alongside four of his closest friends. Speaking highly of both his opponent and the fight, he hopes that the “best man [will] win” and expects their battle to be the “best one of the night.”

Donate to Juan

Donate to Bailey

Jasper ‘golden gloves’ Gourley vs. Dylan ‘out of reach’ Rees

Representing Durham University’s Athletic Football Club, Jasper “golden gloves” Gourley is a second year mathematician from [yeah!] Hild Bede. He was drawn to Fight Night by the opportunity to grow his fitness while raising money for a good cause. His walkout is still in the works, but he is confident that “great things are coming.” The words he has for Dylan match the tenor of such bold promises, as he tells him that he “better hope” he lives up to his nickname – or otherwise, the only thing he’ll “be reaching for is the help button in the hospital.” Fighting talk indeed!

Dylan “out of reach” Rees is a third year Biology student from St. Cuthbert’s. A representative of Durham University Volleyball and Cuth’s Bar, he is notable for bringing the only bar into contention. Multiple things about Fight Night appealed to him. The exercise, uniqueness, and chance to actually participate in such an exciting event were major factors. In particular, Dylan is looking forward to being front and centre in such a “BNOC” event. The walkout is still a work in progress, but he is certain that he will fly a Welsh flag, and is also likely to be blasting Rizzle Kick’s anthemic tune, Down with the Trumpets. His words for his opponent match Jasper’s antagonistic energy, as he hopes that he “can move faster in the ring than he can chop a pint of Guinness.” Ouch!

Donate to Jasper

Donate to Dylan

Charlie ‘bring the pain’ Haines vs. Finn ‘fingers’ Gregory

Charlie “bring the pain” Haines is a third year history student at St Cuthbert’s, representing their men’s football club. Fight Night appealed to him for its fitness benefits, the chance to learn boxing skills, and the excitement of spectating last year. He plans to take a “goofier” approach to the walkout, which will be soundtracked by Wheatus’ iconic Teenage Dirtbag. For the choreography, he will draw upon his past experience, and entrust the organisation to a cheerleader housemate, surely a recipe for success. His words to his rival are honourable – “may the best man win.”

Finn “fingers” Gregory is a fourth year French and history student at Hatfield, representing Hatfield’s very own football club. Signing up for a new challenge in his final year, he’s looking forward to having his old friends come back to spectate. As for the walkout, the choreography is still in the works, but the pulse-pounding soundtrack – Numb / Encore by Jay-Z and Linkin Park – is already locked in. His message to Charlie is also, mostly, honourable – “good luck… I’m gonna enjoy myself, hopefully he doesn’t.”

Donate to Charlie

Donate to Finn

‘Ruthless’ Rhys Saunders vs. ‘Ash kicker’ Robson

“Ruthless” Rhys Saunders is a fourth year PPE student from Josephine Butler. He represents the impressive double whammy of Josephine Butler College Darts and their Mound Jouet Rugby Club. Having proven to a friend that he would in fact sign up to Fight Night, Rhys has also greatly enjoyed the fun and exercise provided by the boxing workouts, which have been a core appeal of this new experience. For the walkout, Rhys has delegated to his mates, preferring to focus on winning the fight. The concept so far? An exciting entrance to Kanye West’s POWER with a group outfit of red gilets, followed by general “shenanigans”. He wishes Ashton “good luck.”

“Ash kicker” Robson is a third year masters of mathematics student from John Snow, representing his college’s football club. Ashton wanted to take part as he had promised a friend to do so. The uniqueness of the event and its community were also big factors in his interest – he hopes that everyone involved gets to watch great fights, create memories, and enjoy a major night out afterwards. His walkout is fully planned, but he is tight-lipped about it. He hints that it involves wrestling belts and a robe, but the rest is a secret for the big day. Whatever its final form, it will be accompanied by a suitably dramatic and heavy Metallica song – this is one to watch! His words to Rhys are virtuous, wishing him “all the best.” He doesn’t pull all his punches, however, warning Rhys to “watch out” for his “pretty powerful” jab.

Donate to Rhys

Donate to Ashton

Jack ‘hammer’ Pelham vs. Magnus ‘the mutilator’ Muir

Jack “hammer” Pelham is a fourth year from Collingwood, studying chemistry. He represents the Durham University Gymnastics and Trampolining Club, and will hopefully be able to use such agility to truly “float like a butterfly.” The appeal of Fight Night came from watching his housemates take part last year, as well as being a great way to get in shape and a unique experience for his final university year. Jack has also got a very exciting, aptly “hammer” themed walkout in the works. This will involve the classic MC Hammer tune Can’t Touch This, several inflatable hammers, and a few dedicated friends. The rest is a promising surprise for the big day. His message to Magnus is a pointed one – “how come you didn’t show up to the press conference?” However, he also makes sure to still, admirably, add in a wish of “good luck.”

Magnus “the mutilator” Muir, a fourth year natural sciences student from Chads, is representing Durham University’s Rugby Football Club. His love of such contact sports was exactly what propelled him to sign up for Fight Night, alongside the great community of fighters. His walkout is still in the works at this early stage, but hopes that his supporting housemates will be able to lift him up to the adventurous classic of Dion’s The Wanderer. The words he has for Jack are noble – “good luck… [I] hope he fights well, and may the best man win.”

Donate to Jack

Donate to Magnus

Jago ‘lights out’ Catherwood vs. James ‘the womble’ Weir

Jago “lights out” Catherwood is a second year Collingwood student, taking a combined honours course in social sciences, in particular politics and Spanish. He will be representing his college’s football club. The enjoyment of the night, with the excitement of the fight and aesthetics of the arena, was a big draw. The chance to raise money for the fight against cancer while doing so made him all the more keen. Fight Night, as Jago says, is a great “win-win” event. For the walkout, he plans to pay tribute to his Irish roots by playing The Cranberries’ classic Zombie. While the choreography is still undecided, he knows that his brother, experienced in fight nights, will be coming up to join him. To James, he says: “Good luck – you’ll need it.”

James “the womble” Weir is a third year student at Grey College, studying combined honours in social sciences. He will represent Durham University Cricket Club. His motivations for joining are amusing – he was planning on fighting against his mate as newcomers, but this so-called mate chickened out. However, after attending initial sessions, he decided to stick with it, a testament to the community and appeal of Fight Night. For his walkout, his friends are planning to run out and go “mental”, hyping up the crowd. Excitingly, a potential tailor-made song for James – which would be a unique standout of the night – is in the works too, if his friends can sort it out. His words for Jago are very honourable – “good luck, may the best man win.”

Donate to Jago

Donate to James

Sam ‘the yeti’ Martin-Jenkins vs. Maks ‘iron’ Chin

Sam “the yeti” Martin-Jenkins is a third year business management student at Hatfield. He is representing the stunning sporting trio of Durham University’s Cricket Club, Hatfield’s Rugby Football Club, and Hatfield’s Athletic Football Club. His motivation for signing up was to get in shape and stop being lazy, which he claims has failed, although his extensive sporting representation casts that into doubt. He promises that his walkout will be “bloody good banta,” but exact details remain a secret for the main day. His words to Maks? A short but punchy “1-0.”

Maks “iron” Chin is a second year engineering student hailing from Collingwood, whose football club he is proudly representing. His motivation to sign up came from both mates and the sport – he is friendly with exec members who were keen for him to try it out, and he was drawn towards the enjoyable training, which he says has got him in the best cardiovascular shape of his life. He admits, however, that the fight has him “sh*tting himself.” That hasn’t stopped him planning an energetic walkout song, the classic Can’t Stop by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. His choreography will soon also be determined. His message to Sam is a virtuous one, wishing him “good luck” and hoping that he recovers from an ankle injury. Perhaps once Sam gets back to full health, the fight will become more antagonistic…

Donate to Sam

Donate to Maks

Harry ‘the hammer’ Waight vs. Jake ‘cakey’ Hazari-Webb

Harry “the hammer” Waight is a second year psychology student from [yeah!] Hild Bede, representing their football club. Fight Night interested him as a once in a lifetime experience that also raised money for a great cause. The fundraising process has been great fun for Harry. In particular, he enjoyed getting egged on Elvet Bridge. He also has big plans for the walkout – the fitting Kung Fu Fighting by Carl Douglas will be blasting as he pretends to beat up several of his mates. He has fair words for Jake: “May the best man win.”

Jake “cakey” Hazari-Webb, a second year history student from Van Mildert, is another proud representative of Durham University Cricket Club. After agreeing with a friend last year to alternatively participate in Fight Night, Jake is here for his turn. He also wanted to engage in a completely new sport and experience. The walkout is in the early stages of planning, but he knows which friends will be behind him. His words for Harry are more “wholesome” than fighting talk, calling him a “nice bloke.” We will see if that friendly attitude lasts on the big day.

Donate to Harry

Donate to Jake

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.