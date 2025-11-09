Meet the Durham student who is running for 24 hours straight for Movember

1 hour ago

Jake Tovell, a cricket player and sport and biochemistry student at Durham University, will be running non-stop for 24-hours in support of Movember. He is one of many students who are raising money for this cause at Durham this year.

Jake was shocked to discover that (according to the WHO), 58 men take their own lives every hour. Since hearing this statistic, he has since been inspired to raise awareness.

Jake told The Durham Tab that this issue was very close to his heart, as he recently struggled with losing a loved one. He said that this experience meant he “finally [understood] the importance of men speaking out and talking to someone if they are struggling.”

He plans to run non-stop from 2pm on Saturday 29th November until 2pm on Sunday the 30th November. He has been training every day for this challenge on top of his usual cricket training commitments, which he documents on Instagram. The run will start and end at Maiden Castle and other people will join Jake for parts of the run.

As well as undertaking this challenge, he has a list of other fun challenges he will complete at certain donation milestones including buzzing his hair at £100, spontaneously running to Newcastle at £500, and running 5km in the library at £750…

If you’re interested in supporting this cause (and seeing Jake run 5km in the library…), you can support his efforts by donating. Or just by cheering him on at Maiden Castle on the 29th.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.