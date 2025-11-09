The Tab

Meet the Durham student who is running for 24 hours straight for Movember

Jake Tovell will run for 24 hours consecutively to raise money

May Thomson | News

Jake Tovell, a cricket player and sport and biochemistry student at Durham University, will be running non-stop for 24-hours in support of Movember. He is one of many students who are raising money for this cause at Durham this year.

Jake was shocked to discover that (according to the WHO), 58 men take their own lives every hour. Since hearing this statistic, he has since been inspired to raise awareness.

Jake told The Durham Tab that this issue was very close to his heart, as he recently struggled with losing a loved one. He said that this experience meant he “finally [understood] the importance of men speaking out and talking to someone if they are struggling.”

He plans to run non-stop from 2pm on Saturday 29th November until 2pm on Sunday the 30th November. He has been training every day for this challenge on top of his usual cricket training commitments, which he documents on Instagram. The run will start and end at Maiden Castle and other people will join Jake for parts of the run.

As well as undertaking this challenge, he has a list of other fun challenges he will complete at certain donation milestones including buzzing his hair at £100, spontaneously running to Newcastle at £500, and running 5km in the library at £750…

If you’re interested in supporting this cause (and seeing Jake run 5km in the library…), you can support his efforts by donating. Or just by cheering him on at Maiden Castle on the 29th.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.   

May Thomson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

Meet the Durham student who is running for 24 hours straight for Movember

May Thomson

Jake Tovell will run for 24 hours consecutively to raise money

Meet Ross, the team leader for Edinburgh’s Dig Deep Kilimanjaro challenge

Thomas Jones

We spoke to the Edinburgh student leading a Kilimanjaro climb in aid of charity Dig Deep

York St John announces 2025 honorary graduates – including Menfulness founder and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor

Shannon Downing

Graduation week will see over 2,900 students celebrate in York Minster this November

Bristol grad’s football AI startup wins £25k in supercomputer time

Annabel Hitchcock

A group of University of Bristol graduates have won £25,000 worth of time on the Isambard-AI supercomputer for their grassroots football start-up, Pitchwise.

Peaceful protests and tensions as UKIP and anti-racism demonstrations face off in Sheffield

Molly Williams

Seven people were arrested, according to South Yorkshire Police

Hundreds of students protest against Uni of York Reform Society event

Violet Kennerk

The event held on East campus invited political campaigner Jack Anderson, causing around 400 students to Protest

York professor wins prestigious medal for groundbreaking work in quantum technology

Shannon Downing

His research is shaping the future of secure quantum communication and next-gen networks

Here are the 7 restaurants in Durham with the most romantic vibes

May Thomson

Save this one for your next date x

Ranked: Here are the BEST clubs in Durham

Joseph O'Keeffe

One pres-aholic’s ranking of Durham’s clubs

‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

Saba Omar

Freshers have described the organisation as the most ‘enthusiastic and engaging’ political society

Meet the Durham student who is running for 24 hours straight for Movember

May Thomson

Jake Tovell will run for 24 hours consecutively to raise money

Meet Ross, the team leader for Edinburgh’s Dig Deep Kilimanjaro challenge

Thomas Jones

We spoke to the Edinburgh student leading a Kilimanjaro climb in aid of charity Dig Deep

York St John announces 2025 honorary graduates – including Menfulness founder and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor

Shannon Downing

Graduation week will see over 2,900 students celebrate in York Minster this November

Bristol grad’s football AI startup wins £25k in supercomputer time

Annabel Hitchcock

A group of University of Bristol graduates have won £25,000 worth of time on the Isambard-AI supercomputer for their grassroots football start-up, Pitchwise.

Peaceful protests and tensions as UKIP and anti-racism demonstrations face off in Sheffield

Molly Williams

Seven people were arrested, according to South Yorkshire Police

Hundreds of students protest against Uni of York Reform Society event

Violet Kennerk

The event held on East campus invited political campaigner Jack Anderson, causing around 400 students to Protest

York professor wins prestigious medal for groundbreaking work in quantum technology

Shannon Downing

His research is shaping the future of secure quantum communication and next-gen networks

Here are the 7 restaurants in Durham with the most romantic vibes

May Thomson

Save this one for your next date x

Ranked: Here are the BEST clubs in Durham

Joseph O'Keeffe

One pres-aholic’s ranking of Durham’s clubs

‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

Saba Omar

Freshers have described the organisation as the most ‘enthusiastic and engaging’ political society