26 things for 2026: Uni of York student edition

Here’s some inspo for becoming the version of yourself in 2026

7 hours ago

With the New Year soon approaching, “new year, new me” is ringing through everyone’s heads again. But it’s easy to start the year off strong and soon find that your new healthy habits have dropped off by Feb.

Instead, 2026 is about making long-term, gradual changes that will last and even become your new lifestyle, so that by next year you will have stayed consistent with your goals. These may seem easy, but that’s important to ensure you don’t overwhelm yourself.

1. Apply for something slightly intimidating

This could be a scary-sounding internship, a summer abroad opportunity, or participating in research for your uni course.

2. Ask a question in a lecture or seminar

Even if your voice shakes or you feel anxious, no one will ever remember that moment, so be confident and inquisitive.

3. Go to academic office hours

With a real question, not just panic and stress. Remember to ask for help without apologising – whether you need assignment extensions, lecture clarification, or general support, there are always people available to guide you through your queries or struggles.

4. Attend a talk or guest lecture outside your course

Bonus points if you go alone; this shows how interested you are in what you’re doing. There are surprisingly lots of random talks always happening at York – do your research.

5. Survive a stressful academic moment

Deadlines, presentations, or exam week can be intense. What helps is remembering how many moments like this you’ve already overcome (GCSEs, A-levels, first year uni, second year uni, etc.) to remind yourself that this academic anxiety is temporary.

6. Finish an assignment early (at least once)

Try submitting earlier than you ever normally would; this could be 24 hours before the deadline or even weeks in advance.

7. Build a study routine that actually works

Schedule time outside your time-blocked lectures, use the Pomodoro technique (25 minutes work, 5 minutes break), or study in the library on weekends to improve attention span and time management.

8. Pull an all-nighter responsibly

Truly lock in with your work and promise yourself not to glorify it by watching a film marathon on the swing chairs in Fairhurst.

9. Organise your notes

My life changed when I downloaded and started using Notion Calendar. My weeks now feel organised and exciting thanks to colour-coded sections and the relief of ticking things off once completed.

10. Try a new study spot

Explore different campus libraries, cafes in town, or quiet uni spaces. The four walls of your bedroom can become dull, so make the most of spaces outside your home. Remember you live in York – the city of cute cafes.

11. Stretch your mind and your body

If its going for a walk, gym session or yoga class, having less physical stress will give you a breather from everything that is going on in your head and relive some pressure a bit.

12. Read beyond the reading list

Set readings can be boring, but one book or paper of your own choosing may motivate you simply because it genuinely interests you.

14. Learning a skill not directly graded

For me, mastering apps like Canva improved my creativity and patience. Others might include Excel for science or maths, or learning to properly navigate YorSearch or JSTOR to strengthen research skills.

15. Make peace with a difficult topic

There will likely be one module, theory, or concept you dislike. Tackling it head-on may help you understand or even appreciate it, or at least take pride in knowing you tried.

16. Apply theory to the real world

Engage with media, everyday language, real-time data, or social issues. This could be watching political debates on YouTube, asking family interesting questions, or simply considering different perspectives.

17. Talk to your friends about their course

Intersections between subjects often matter more than expected. Linguistics and Law, Science and History, Art and Maths, Sport and Journalism can all overlap in meaningful ways and enrich your academic thinking.

18. Write something you’re proud of

Whether it’s an academic essay, case analysis/report, journalism blog post, or fictional creative writing. All forms of writing matter and build creativity alongside intellectual growth.

19. Get constructive feedback and actually use it

Then visibly improve your work by implementing changes so your next assignment is genuinely better.

20. Keep a journal or diary

Write brief entries about what you’ve learned, thought, or experienced during a day, week, or month.

21. Celebrate an academic win

A good grade, personal improvement, or simply finishing a tough module all deserve recognition.

22. Collaborate well in a group project

Be the chair/leader who establishes clear roles, a confident communicator and contributor, or the organised scribe with clear boundaries.

23. Update your CV or academic profile

Showcase your accomplishments with real evidence of growth that will benefit your future career.

24. Have a “productive but gentle” week

Rest and work can coexist. This doesn’t mean committing to a “75 Hard” lifestyle every semester; instead, balance gym sessions, walks, bed-rotting, journaling, and focused work equally.

25. Take a proper break after exams

Yes, you can still go on nights out and clubbing in exam season, but once the last assessment is handed in you should feel no guilt, no “I should be revising,” and no self-judgement. You’ve done the hard work and deserve to rest and reset

26. End 2026 knowing more than you did at the start

Even if 2025 wasn’t what you hoped for in terms of self-care, academic progress, health, or mindset, trusting yourself more will help you thrive as a student.





