Here are the 7 restaurants in Durham with the most romantic vibes

Apparently, it’s cuffing season. In honour of the occasion, I have taken it upon myself to (very selflessly) compile a list of the most atmospheric spots for your Durham dates. With the 72 per cent rule in mind, take this seriously — you don’t want to miss your chance at finding your Durham wife (or husband…)!

Your house

Right, I assume this isn’t a restaurant. But nothing says romance like cooking someone a three course meal with all of their favourite dishes, candlesticks, and (many) glasses of wine. If you like to cook, this is definitely one for your consideration.

La Spaghettata

A Durham staple. I couldn’t not include Spags on the list. The food is lovely, the prices are fair, and the service is great. This is an essential part of the Durham dating checklist, so if you haven’t been on a Spags date yet, get on this!

Spice Lounge

We don’t talk about Spice Lounge enough. This is a lovely spot in a really cool (lightly hidden) location. The food is unreal and the vibes are perfect for a romantic evening. If you haven’t been here yet, do yourself a favour and make a reservation for your next date.

Turtle Bay

Okay, hear me out, please. This probably isn’t the most conventionally romantic spot as, like the rest of these picks, it is predominantly a bar and doesn’t have particularly atmospheric lighting. But, trust me. After fifteen drinks at bottomless brunch, it’s definitely a romantic spot. This is a great place for very honest conversation – as well as a unique date experience.

Veeno

Veeno is an absolutely lovely spot – and it’s also the newest one on the list. All of their wines come straight from a family vineyard in Sicily and the restaurant is run by a lovely couple (one of whom is a Durham Uni alumnus!). Plus, they serve unbelievable, authentic, Italian food. If you’re looking for a new spot, this is the perfect place to check out. And £10 pizza or pasta with wine or veeno lager or a soft drink for students? Say less.

Zen

The sister restaurant of The Rabbit Hole, Zen is the perfect place for an anniversary or special occasion. Serving the best Thai food for miles, this is the perfect spot for a special date; it’s beautifully decorated, with a ceiling dripping with cherry blossoms and the perfect moody lighting. Plus, they have extraordinarily good cocktails.

The Rabbit Hole

Serving divine Cantonese food, The Rabbit Hole is one of my favourite places in Durham EVER. The food is absolutely unbelievable and the restaurant itself is so beautiful decorated, with gorgeous, warm lighting. The staff are always so lovely too. It’s a little pricier, so if someone takes you here you know it’s serious…

