Stop what you’re doing: Nominations are OFFICIALLY open for Durham’s BNOC 2025

Run don’t walk, because the time is here to crown this year’s ‘Biggest Name on Campus’

2 hours ago

The most important part of the Durham University year is upon us – and I don’t mean the summative deadlines you’re actively pretending don’t exist.

The competition to find the Biggest Name on Campus is officially open and we need your submissions. Everybody has that one person who is an undeniable A-lister to them and their friend group (so far as Durham is concerned), and now is your time to make sure they get citywide recognition.

The Durham Tab needs your opinion on who our biggest celebrities are. A big name in DU sport? Your favourite Durham TikToker? Someone whose name you see absolutely everywhere? The poor soul you’ve randomly decided is a campus celebrity and who will no doubt be mortified if they make it to the second round? The vote is yours.

Nominations will close on Wednesday 12th November at 23:59pm, so get your entries in by then for a chance to see your favourite uni celeb crowned The Durham Tab’s BNOC for 2025.

It’s time to make sure your BNOC gets their rightful claim to fame – submit their name now via the Google form below.