The Tab

Stop what you’re doing: Nominations are OFFICIALLY open for Durham’s BNOC 2025

Run don’t walk, because the time is here to crown this year’s ‘Biggest Name on Campus’

May Thomson | News

The most important part of the Durham University year is upon us – and I don’t mean the summative deadlines you’re actively pretending don’t exist.

The competition to find the Biggest Name on Campus is officially open and we need your submissions. Everybody has that one person who is an undeniable A-lister to them and their friend group (so far as Durham is concerned), and now is your time to make sure they get citywide recognition.

The Durham Tab needs your opinion on who our biggest celebrities are. A big name in DU sport? Your favourite Durham TikToker? Someone whose name you see absolutely everywhere? The poor soul you’ve randomly decided is a campus celebrity and who will no doubt be mortified if they make it to the second round? The vote is yours.

Nominations will close on Wednesday 12th November at 23:59pm, so get your entries in by then for a chance to see your favourite uni celeb crowned The Durham Tab’s BNOC for 2025.

It’s time to make sure your BNOC gets their rightful claim to fame – submit their name now via the Google form below.

May Thomson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Here’s everything you missed at DurHack X this year: Durham’s annual 24-hour hackathon

Introducing Durham Cachedral: The trinket trove in Durham City

Quarter zips and joggers: Here’s the truth about your Durham stash

Latest
chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues