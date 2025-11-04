The Tab

Introducing Durham Cachedral: The trinket trove in Durham City

‘It’s a fun and whimsical project that quietly builds community’

May Thomson | News

This October, a Durham local decided to create a trinket trove in Durham City. This is a place where people take one item and leave another – a way of trading and sharing small items that the creator says “symbolise something bigger.” We spoke to the local trinket enthusiast who created Durham Cachedral about this lovely new project and found out everything you need to know:

@durham.cachedral

the trove is open for trading! what3words location: ///ankle.cycle.craft #trinkets #durham #treasuretrade #geocache #whimsy

♬ Grand Opening Theme for Main Title Screen of Classic JRPG or Action Movies.(1436887) – dice

The creator told us that she started the trinket trove after seeing one from Philadelphia on TikTok. After seeing this, they “kept popping up on [her] feed” and she “felt inspired to put one together.”

“It’s a fun and whimsical project that quietly builds community with strangers, which I think is something we really need at the moment.”

Highlights and where to find it

The creator told us that, while “the trove has only been installed for a couple of weeks”, the highlight so far is how well the project has been received. She also appreciated how “everyone has their own idea of what counts as treasure” and thought it was particularly exciting to see people leaving handmade trinkets.

@durham.cachedral

trinket trading in the trinket trove! what3words///ankle.cycle.craft #spreadhappiness #thingstodo #trinkets #durhamcathedral

♬ original sound – secret brittany

She told us that, when she saw the one in Philadelphia, her first thought was “we couldn’t have that here.” But decided to challenge that thought and give it a go, using things she already had to hand to put it together. “I’m so glad to have been proved wrong.”

She told us that, even though the trinkets are small, affordable items, they symbolise something bigger – “a reminder that people are good and kind, even in a world that tries to turn us against each other.” Of a perceived climate of division, she said “every act of connection and shared joy is a small rebellion.”

If you’d like to visit the trinket trove, the W3W location is “ankle.cycle.craft.”

You can also find them on TikTok and Instagram!

@durham.cachedral

come and spread some whimsy and joy in durham city! #takeoneleaveone #geocaching #durham #trinketgirly #spreadhappiness

♬ original sound – Swr #1 fan

May Thomson | News
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

