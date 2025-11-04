Introducing Durham Cachedral: The trinket trove in Durham City

3 hours ago

This October, a Durham local decided to create a trinket trove in Durham City. This is a place where people take one item and leave another – a way of trading and sharing small items that the creator says “symbolise something bigger.” We spoke to the local trinket enthusiast who created Durham Cachedral about this lovely new project and found out everything you need to know:

The creator told us that she started the trinket trove after seeing one from Philadelphia on TikTok. After seeing this, they “kept popping up on [her] feed” and she “felt inspired to put one together.”

“It’s a fun and whimsical project that quietly builds community with strangers, which I think is something we really need at the moment.”

Highlights and where to find it

The creator told us that, while “the trove has only been installed for a couple of weeks”, the highlight so far is how well the project has been received. She also appreciated how “everyone has their own idea of what counts as treasure” and thought it was particularly exciting to see people leaving handmade trinkets.

She told us that, when she saw the one in Philadelphia, her first thought was “we couldn’t have that here.” But decided to challenge that thought and give it a go, using things she already had to hand to put it together. “I’m so glad to have been proved wrong.”

She told us that, even though the trinkets are small, affordable items, they symbolise something bigger – “a reminder that people are good and kind, even in a world that tries to turn us against each other.” Of a perceived climate of division, she said “every act of connection and shared joy is a small rebellion.”

If you’d like to visit the trinket trove, the W3W location is “ankle.cycle.craft.”

You can also find them on TikTok and Instagram!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.