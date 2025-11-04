Quarter zips and joggers: The truth about your Durham stash

7 hours ago

‘Tis the season where everyone and their mum purchases a college puffer jacket. Accordingly, here is our guide to all the pieces of stash you can purchase at Durham; undoubtedly the most popular clothing items on the streets of Durham, stash is an absolute uni staple. But what you order says a lot about you. While anything can serve with the right pieces, some stash just has an inherently better vibe. Without further ado, here’s the vibe that each piece of Durham stash gives off…

Puffer jacket

Obviously, this must come first on the list. Everyone in Durham seems to own a college (or society) puffer jacket. This is so quintessentially Durham. It’s good quality, goes with everything, and is a major Durham staple. Also, it’s perfect for the Narnia-ass climate in Durham. This is a green flag. The only time it’s a red flag is if you’re repping a devious college’s merch…

Flares

For Hild Bede at least, these are a relatively new form of stash. They are, however, no less diva. In fact, I have just ordered these and am truly committed to making them work with other clothes I own. If this was your last stash purchase, we should be friends xx

Quarter zip

Okay this is a very amber flag. It’s not red, because, I must admit, the quarter zip looks really good on certain people. But it is just so cliche… And it’s obvious when you just thought it looked cool and when you’re trying to serve “I’m distantly in line to the throne, everyone…”

Hoodie

No shade, but this gives major “I have no plans and that’s okay” energy. Super comfy, relatively versatile, but definitely more couch couture than runway ready. Perfect for a lazy Sunday… less so for a statement look!

Varsity jacket

Sometimes these look quite good. But it comes across like you wish you were at Yale or Harvard or something… Definitely not the most Durham vibes. Then again, maybe that’s refreshing. This merch is definitely less cliche than the quarter zip owners.

Joggers

I actually don’t like the joggers. They’re comfortable and some people look great in them. But, for me, I just don’t think they’re particularly flattering. It’s the same vibe as the hoodie: they’re comfortable enough and some people do pull them off, but I’m not sure they work as a clubbing outfit…

Scarves

I love these. Scarves, in general, elevate every outfit. And because Durham is permanently frozen over, they’re extremely practical too. Depends on the colour a little, though. There are three Hild Bede ones: one purple and green one, one blue one, and one black and white one. Definitely versatile – and maybe an underrated option.

