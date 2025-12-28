Spiking must be a police priority, Durham students urge

A survey found that 7 in 10 Durham students believe more time should be spent tackling spiking

Spiking should be a clear priority for police as it is a “big issue”, Durham students have warned.

A survey by Durham’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Joy Allen found that around 7 in 10 Durham University students want more time spent on tackling spiking incidents across County Durham.

At just under half, 47% believe that spiking is a large problem, and a cause for “serious concern”. As a result, students, in addition to local community efforts, urge that it must remain a sharp focus for policing leaders and partners throughout the region.

Crucially, Allen said cases of spiking had risen sharply in the UK, noting that “behind each statistic is a victim likely to have suffered profound trauma”.

She warned that this must change, as “many more remain silent”.

What is spiking?

Spiking, which involves giving someone else alcohol or drugs without their knowledge or permission, can include slipping drugs into a person’s drink or through injections or needles.

All forms of spiking are illegal, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

‘Supporting victims’ through local efforts

Durham Police is working with Durham County Council, Durham University, the City of Durham Parish Council and venues as part of the city’s Pubwatch scheme to help reduce incidents of spiking.

The Durham City Safety Hub, based at St Nicholas Church, also supports the public on nights out in the city centre, operating until 3am. They offer support to vulnerable individuals on weekends, bank holidays and student nights, located at Durham Marketplace.

They are staffed by Street Friend volunteers, offering support from basic first aid to charging a phone, providing water, calling friends and family, and most importantly, helping report a crime.

“Ask for Angela” is another safety imitative used across Durham, seen in bars, clubs and other licensed businesses. People who feel unsafe, vulnerable or threatened can discretely seek help by approaching staff and simply asking for ‘Angela’. This code-phrase indicates that they require help, often via a taxi, calling a friend, or at worst, the police. This scheme can be seen on posters and signs throughout venues, and on toilet doors too.

Significantly, some night-clubs in Durham such as Klute provide drink covers to limit instances of spiking. They instead promote use of drinks toppers with straws to protect students from harm.

‘Spiking is a vile act and must be treated with gravity’

Allen, who met up with fellow Labour-elected Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth and Cleveland PCC Matt Storey to discuss the issue. added “Spiking is a vile act and must be treated with gravity”.

“Together, we will seek out the best approaches, investigative tools and technology to reassure victims they will be believed, they will be treated sensitively and importantly, justice will be served.”

Indeed, Dungworth said: “People will spot ads on digital screens in bars and pubs and posts across social media designed to bust myths, highlight operational activity and encourage reporting.

“We all know spiking is a crime often linked to sexual offending and it disproportionately affects women and girls – so work to prevent it and support victims is a key priority for us three PCCs in the North East.”

Additionally, police are urging anyone with information or concerns about someone’s behaviour to get in touch, or via the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously.

PCCs are elected officials intended to act as a link between local police forces and the communities they serve, responsible for setting the police force budget, and selecting the chief constable.

The role will be scrapped in England and Wales in 2028. The government believes this will save £100m over this parliament’s term, with powers instead delegated to an elected mayor or council leaders.