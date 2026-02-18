How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

2 hours ago

America’s Next Top Model was a generational shift. It was the first show of its kind, but quickly turned toxic. Now, Netflix has released a documentary featuring the show’s host and creator Tyra Banks, that delves deep into the core history of the modelling reality series.

Tyra Banks was herself a supermodel, host and executive producer on America’s Next Top Model. The show was her idea, and she was in the driving seat from start to finish. Now, the Netflix series has told some raw stories of what behind the scenes was really like, and how the women and girls who were on the show were treated.

Let’s just say, it’s not a good look for Tyra Banks. So, this has people wondering if she had any control over the Netflix documentary at all.

How much control over the Netflix documentary did Tyra Banks have?

The team behind the show have revealed all about Tyra’s involvement. Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model producer Vanessa Golembewski told Tudum the most important thing about the documentary was that it told the stories truthfully, and fairly.

“Tyra’s perspective was always important to the series, but it was just as important that her involvement was as an interview subject only,” she said. “She afforded us the same level of trust as everyone else who participates in the documentary. She never asked to have any creative input or control, and she’s seeing the footage for the first time alongside the rest of the world.”

Jay Manuel, who also featured in the doc added: “Tyra ultimately chose to participate without creative control. To me, that speaks to growth.”

Yeah…. growth.

