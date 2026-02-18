The Tab

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

It’s not been the best look

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

America’s Next Top Model was a generational shift. It was the first show of its kind, but quickly turned toxic. Now, Netflix has released a documentary featuring the show’s host and creator Tyra Banks, that delves deep into the core history of the modelling reality series.

Tyra Banks was herself a supermodel, host and executive producer on America’s Next Top Model. The show was her idea, and she was in the driving seat from start to finish. Now, the Netflix series has told some raw stories of what behind the scenes was really like, and how the women and girls who were on the show were treated.

Let’s just say, it’s not a good look for Tyra Banks. So, this has people wondering if she had any control over the Netflix documentary at all.

Tyra Banks in Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model on Netflix

via Netflix

How much control over the Netflix documentary did Tyra Banks have?

The team behind the show have revealed all about Tyra’s involvement. Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model producer Vanessa Golembewski told Tudum the most important thing about the documentary was that it told the stories truthfully, and fairly.

“Tyra’s perspective was always important to the series, but it was just as important that her involvement was as an interview subject only,” she said. “She afforded us the same level of trust as everyone else who participates in the documentary. She never asked to have any creative input or control, and she’s seeing the footage for the first time alongside the rest of the world.”

Jay Manuel, who also featured in the doc added: “Tyra ultimately chose to participate without creative control. To me, that speaks to growth.”

Yeah…. growth.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: America's Next Top Model Fashion Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Tiffany

‘Lying ass tired ass b*tch’: The model Tyra Banks screamed at is seething after Netflix doc

Jay Manuel Tyra Banks stand now split

Jay Manuel finally shares where he and Tyra Banks stand now after America’s Next Top Model split

SBM/Plux/Shutterstock

What Shandi Sullivan is up to now, 22 years after she was assaulted on America’s Next Top Model

Latest

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee