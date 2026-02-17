‘Lying ass tired ass b*tch’: The model Tyra Banks screamed at is seething after Netflix doc

5 hours ago

Among all the viral moments from America’s Next Top Model, Tyra Banks’ screaming match against Tiffany Richardson was undoubtedly the most iconic. Even now, 20 years after it actually happened, you’ll find the “we were all rooting for you ” videos on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

Let’s wind this back a little and start at the beginning.

During America’s Next Top Model cycle five, and in an equally as viral moment, Tiffany Richardson messed up a bunch of names during the challenge. She pronounced magenta as magnetic, chartreuse as charismatic, and then threw her toys out of the pram.

Her fumble resulted in her being axed from the competition, but she asked the other models why they were sad, which majorly p*ssed off Tyra.

“I’m extremely disappointed in you. This is a joke to you. You’ve been to anger management. You’ve been through your grandmother getting her lights turned off so she can buy you a swimsuit for this competition. And you go over there, and you joke and you laugh?” Tyra yelled.

“Be quiet, Tiffany! Stop it! I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this, it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. How dare you! Learn something from this.”

It made for gripping TV, and even more gripping TikToks 20 years later, but Tyra has since admitted that she went “too far” in the scolding. No sh*t.

Tiffany versus Tyra Banks, take two

According to Reality Shrine, Tiffany left the modelling world after her run-in with Tyra Banks on America’s Next Top Model. She now works with people battling mental disabilities.

Though Tiffany earlier said that her new job has turned her into a completely different person, the old Tiffany showed her face amidst the release of Netflix’s Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel_Tiff (@tiffanythegoat1)

Captioning a video of the verbal spat, Tiffany unloaded: “Hold up @tyrabanks let’s keep it cute.. you are one lying ass tired ass b*tch.. you know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera, YOU WAS A BULLY!!! You treated me like shit and said the nastiest things about me and my son.

“That is not how the argument went but YALL EDITED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE YOU CARED… also F**K @theshaderoom F**K YO WERID ASS FANS AND F**K YOU @tyrabanks I BET YOU WONT SIT DOWN WITH ME FACE TO FACE AND TALK ABOUT IT!!! Also F**K MY FAMILY TOO. Y’all don’t ever defend me, I got more money and helping more people than all or many of the top models but that’s the update y’all give. Damn shame.. it’s giving y’all still hating on lil black ass me.. @tyrabanks hoe just let it go, ITS BEEN OVER 20 years. Fuuu**uu***ck.”

Well, that settles that then.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: CBS