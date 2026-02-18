Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

5 hours ago

Simon Cowell’s boyband December 10 have only just released their debut single, and they’re already apologising for upsetting people on TikTok.

December 10 is a seven-member boy band formed by Simon Cowell in the Netflix series, The Next Act. After the massive success of One Direction, Simon aimed to form another boy band that would have a similar impact on pop culture and held an X Factor-style audition process to find its members.

Early in their career, December 10 got into their first scandal by comparing themselves to BTS, a massive K-pop group with a very loyal fanbase nicknamed the Army. BTS are performing a sold-out international arena tour this year after an almost four-year-long hiatus.

“If BTS can sell out Wembley Stadium in flipping five minutes, we could sell out flipping Pluto in five minutes,” 19-year-old Cruz Lee-Ojo said in the documentary series.

This comment quickly drew backlash from BTS listeners and people who found it arrogant, with videos comparing December 10’s performances and BTS’s live shows gaining millions of views on TikTok. Not a great start.

Cruz has now addressed the situation in an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

“I’m just going to put it to rest now, yeah. So, it was our first ever label meeting, and we were all nervous, like not going to lie, I was about to pee my pants. But um, I kind of said that as a confidence boost to try and give us confidence,” he said. “Like, if BTS can do that, then yeah.”

Cruz continued: “But honestly, we respect BTS, and we’d love to have any part of their career success; they’re so successful. Like they’re insane.”

Zach pointed out that comparison is a part of life. He insisted that Cruz probably didn’t actually mean anything by the comment, joking that one day they could actually sell out Pluto.

“Elon Musk is probably making the next shuttle to go to Pluto, isn’t he?” Cruz replied.

December 10 is teasing their next single, after the lukewarm reception of Run My Way. It’s called Angel and is set to release next month.

