Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

What a messy start to their career

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s boyband December 10 have only just released their debut single, and they’re already apologising for upsetting people on TikTok.

December 10 is a seven-member boy band formed by Simon Cowell in the Netflix series, The Next Act. After the massive success of One Direction, Simon aimed to form another boy band that would have a similar impact on pop culture and held an X Factor-style audition process to find its members.

Early in their career, December 10 got into their first scandal by comparing themselves to BTS, a massive K-pop group with a very loyal fanbase nicknamed the Army. BTS are performing a sold-out international arena tour this year after an almost four-year-long hiatus.

“If BTS can sell out Wembley Stadium in flipping five minutes, we could sell out flipping Pluto in five minutes,” 19-year-old Cruz Lee-Ojo said in the documentary series.

This comment quickly drew backlash from BTS listeners and people who found it arrogant, with videos comparing December 10’s performances and BTS’s live shows gaining millions of views on TikTok. Not a great start.

Cruz has now addressed the situation in an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

“I’m just going to put it to rest now, yeah. So, it was our first ever label meeting, and we were all nervous, like not going to lie, I was about to pee my pants. But um, I kind of said that as a confidence boost to try and give us confidence,” he said. “Like, if BTS can do that, then yeah.”

Cruz continued: “But honestly, we respect BTS, and we’d love to have any part of their career success; they’re so successful. Like they’re insane.”

Zach pointed out that comparison is a part of life. He insisted that Cruz probably didn’t actually mean anything by the comment, joking that one day they could actually sell out Pluto.

“Elon Musk is probably making the next shuttle to go to Pluto, isn’t he?” Cruz replied.

December 10 is teasing their next single, after the lukewarm reception of Run My Way. It’s called Angel and is set to release next month.

featured image via TikTok

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

