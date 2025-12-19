The Tab

December 10 just performed its first gig at a primary school and TikTok is being savage

The boy band can’t catch a break

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s newest boy band, December 10, just performed its first live gig at a primary school, and they’re getting absolutely rinsed for it.

December 10 just debuted after appearing on Netflix’s reality show The Next Act, where Simon Cowell tried to put together the next big boy band. The band is made up of seven members, all between the ages of 16 and 19 years old.

via Netflix Media Centre

December 10 have been getting dragged on TikTok for a few early scandals, including for making fun of BTS and for being too similar to One Direction. Although the band hasn’t officially released any music on streaming platforms yet, it has started doing warm-up performances, the first at a primary school.

A video from this performance was posted by Hendrick, one of the band members, on his Instagram Story on 17th December. In the short clip, you can see the band members stepping out onto the stage at what looks like a primary school P.E. hall, where lots of kids in school uniforms are cheering and screaming for them.

@december10updates

15.12.25 | December10 first performance at a primary school , singing a unreleased song 😮 via- hendrickdecember10 on instagram #december10 #d10 #joshd10 #fyp #dannyd10

♬ original sound – december10updates

“Our first ever performance! Very heartwarming moment for us,” the caption on his Instagram Story said.

A December 10 fan account reshared the video on TikTok, where it’s been rinsed ruthlessly.

“Won’t sell out Wembley but can sell out a primary school hall,” one comment said.

“I am crying, this is not real,” said another comment.

But some people are defending the boy band, pointing out that everyone starts somewhere.

Most Read

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

“1D went to primary schools. You’re forgetting this band is for teenagers, just like 1D were once. It’s this age group that’s going to put them at the top.They are not trying to cater to adults so will ye stop and let these youngsters enjoy their youth as they enjoy the band they will grow up with?” one comment said.

December 10 just released its first song on YouTube, a live cover of Bye Bye Bye by NYSYNC. They’ve teased new music in the coming year, and apparently played a few of these new songs at the primary school gig.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix/@hendrickdecember10 on Instagram

More on: Music Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Emily in Paris Gabriel end up together end

Um, do Emily and Gabriel finally get back together at the end of Emily in Paris season five?

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Latest

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Esther Knowles

Trust me, it’s not what you think

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

Hayley Soen

What has she started?

Bailey MAFS

‘Total shock to me’: MAFS’ Bailey reacts to ex-wife Rebecca’s coming out with new girlfriend

Kieran Galpin

‘I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke’

December 10 just performed its first gig at a primary school and TikTok is being savage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The boy band can’t catch a break

‘Is pegging gay?’: Bangor University’s controversial debate goes viral

Sienna Wilson

‘I’m not sure what the 1849 founders of the society would be thinking about a pegging debate. But I’m sure they’d appreciate the humour of it’

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Esther Knowles

Trust me, it’s not what you think

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

Hayley Soen

What has she started?

Bailey MAFS

‘Total shock to me’: MAFS’ Bailey reacts to ex-wife Rebecca’s coming out with new girlfriend

Kieran Galpin

‘I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke’

December 10 just performed its first gig at a primary school and TikTok is being savage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The boy band can’t catch a break

‘Is pegging gay?’: Bangor University’s controversial debate goes viral

Sienna Wilson

‘I’m not sure what the 1849 founders of the society would be thinking about a pegging debate. But I’m sure they’d appreciate the humour of it’