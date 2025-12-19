December 10 just performed its first gig at a primary school and TikTok is being savage

1 hour ago

Simon Cowell’s newest boy band, December 10, just performed its first live gig at a primary school, and they’re getting absolutely rinsed for it.

December 10 just debuted after appearing on Netflix’s reality show The Next Act, where Simon Cowell tried to put together the next big boy band. The band is made up of seven members, all between the ages of 16 and 19 years old.

December 10 have been getting dragged on TikTok for a few early scandals, including for making fun of BTS and for being too similar to One Direction. Although the band hasn’t officially released any music on streaming platforms yet, it has started doing warm-up performances, the first at a primary school.

A video from this performance was posted by Hendrick, one of the band members, on his Instagram Story on 17th December. In the short clip, you can see the band members stepping out onto the stage at what looks like a primary school P.E. hall, where lots of kids in school uniforms are cheering and screaming for them.

“Our first ever performance! Very heartwarming moment for us,” the caption on his Instagram Story said.

A December 10 fan account reshared the video on TikTok, where it’s been rinsed ruthlessly.

“Won’t sell out Wembley but can sell out a primary school hall,” one comment said.

“I am crying, this is not real,” said another comment.

But some people are defending the boy band, pointing out that everyone starts somewhere.

“1D went to primary schools. You’re forgetting this band is for teenagers, just like 1D were once. It’s this age group that’s going to put them at the top.They are not trying to cater to adults so will ye stop and let these youngsters enjoy their youth as they enjoy the band they will grow up with?” one comment said.

December 10 just released its first song on YouTube, a live cover of Bye Bye Bye by NYSYNC. They’ve teased new music in the coming year, and apparently played a few of these new songs at the primary school gig.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix/@hendrickdecember10 on Instagram