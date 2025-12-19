The Tab

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

It’s all a bit odd

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning has been watched by millions, and while the 50 Cent-produced docuseries dives deep into the harrowing allegations and legal storms surrounding Diddy, people are noticing a massive JLo shaped hole in the narrative.

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy (then Puffy) were the it couple of the late 90s, dating from 1999 to 2001. But while the doc focuses on Diddy’s later relationships and the core legal accusations, it glosses over some of the most important years of his life, and JLo’s involvement in them.

The ‘Freak Off’ allegations

While the documentary focuses on the modern legal cases, it completely left out claims made by those who were there at the start. JLo’s first husband, Ojani Noa, has recently alleged on Instagram that Jennifer was aware of Diddy’s “freak offs” (the notorious sex parties mentioned in the federal indictment) during their time together. Noa even blamed Diddy for the breakdown of his marriage to JLo, claiming the mogul’s influence during the production of her debut album On The 6 caused the split.

The 1999 club shooting details

The doc mentions the infamous December 1999 shooting at a Manhattan club, but it doesn’t quite capture the chaos JLo was caught in. After the gunfire, the couple fled the scene and were involved in a high-speed police chase. Both were arrested when a stolen gun was found in their vehicle. While charges against JLo were dropped overnight, the incident became a defining, and terrifying, moment of her career that the doc mostly skimmed over.

The ‘scary’ and ‘exhausting’ reality

Credit: Shutterstock/HenryMcGee

JLo has since described their two-year stint as “emotionally exhausting”. In a 2003 interview with Vibe, she didn’t hold back, calling the relationship “tempestuous” and even “scary”. She told Rolling Stone in 2001 that Diddy would constantly ask for a “divorce” despite them never being married, often asking her where he should “send the papers” during arguments.

Diddy’s obsessive attempts to win her back

According to a Rolling Stone investigation that didn’t make the Netflix cut, Diddy wasn’t exactly quiet about their breakups. He allegedly had employees camp outside the MTV TRL studios with signs in a desperate attempt to win her back. JLo eventually ended things for good in February 2001, reportedly due to his rampant infidelity.

Her recent ‘no comment’ stance

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The documentary doesn’t touch on JLo’s current reaction to the Diddy fallout, mostly because there isn’t one. The singer has distanced herself entirely from her ex. In October 2024, a video went viral of JLo abruptly walking away from an autograph signing after people began peppering her with questions about the rapper.

While the documentary focuses on the legal reckoning of 2024, it seems the full story of the JLo era remains “sacred and private”, just the way she wants it.

NASCAR

NASCAR driver’s wife sent this desperate text to mum, moments before their plane crashed

Kieran Galpin

Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two kids died in a plane crash on Thursday

Lily Phillips videos

Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

Hayley Soen

Why must she zoom in so much?!

Fortnite Harry Potter dragged

No pride activities this year but a Harry Potter collab? Fortnite is getting dragged and rightly so

Harrison Brocklehurst

Most people are ignoring the new Harry Potter skins entirely

Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

Hebe Hancock

I’m so happy for her

Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Kieran Galpin

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

aryan sharma missing university student

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Claudia Cox

CCTV footage showed him jogging down a road at midnight

Right Scrooges, here are five Edinburgh activities that are an absolute must this Christmas

Samira Sanders

When the library’s feeling more festive than your social life

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

Hayley Soen

‘Immediately running to unfollow the both of them’

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit odd

Who was Diego Borella? The episode tribute and his links to Emily in Paris explained

Hayley Soen

‘His memory will live on with the show’

