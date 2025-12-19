The Tab
december 10 simon cowell boy band bye bye bye video

Here are all songs and videos of Simon Cowell’s new band December 10 handily in one place

The music video for Bye Bye Bye has arrived, gals

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

I can’t escape people complaining they can’t escape December 10. In the Netflix show Simon Cowell: The Next Band, seven teenagers formed a group called December 10. If you’re desperate for more music, then here is a handy guide to all the songs and videos we have from December 10 so far.

Nicolas from December 10 has loads of music you can stream

Nicolas Alves is the 16-year-old with Harry Styles-esque hair. He has a huge discography songs from before December 10. Nicolas has been performing and posting music since he was 13. His covers are scattered across YouTube and Instsagram, and include A Vida Toda, I Want To Know What Love Is, Demons, Always and Someone You Loved, Somebody That I Used To Know, Neon, Somewhere Only We Know, Lady In Red, Fast Car, Viva la Vida and Starman.

Nicolas has actually been on two reality TV singing shows before. He was a runner-up on The Voice Kids Portugal 2022. His performances of Beggin’, They Don’t Care About Us and Somebody To Love are on YouTube.

He represented Portugal in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022, with the song Anos 70. Anos 70 has a proper music video. You can also stream it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Nicolas then sang on TV for The Voice Portugal’s New Year’s Eve Gala in 2023.

He also released an original song called A Dream That’s Mine, which you can stream on Apple Music or Spotify.

Here’s where to find December 10’s songs in the Netflix show

@december10

Can’t believe we are now launched into the world🩷 Check out where it all began on Simon Cowell: The Next Act on Netflix. @Nicolasdecember10

♬ original sound – December 10

Most Read

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

You do get to see December 10 sing covers together (plus with a few other boys who were booted out) in the Netflix show. If you’re bored of Simon Cowell and want to skip straight to the songs, then in the fifth episode On The Record, skip to 35:48 for the cover of I Don’t Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, 37:16 for Caught Up by Usher.

December 10 has a music video now

The band’s first official song is a cover of NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye. It’s an acoustic version. They filmed a video for Bye Bye Bye at Metropolis Studios in London, and it’s now dropped on YouTube.

The track is not available to stream on Apple Music or Spotify (yet).

Their first live performance was at a primary school

On 15th December, Hendrick posted a clip to his Instagram story of the group on stage at a school hall filled with small sedentary children. He wrote: “Our first ever performance!!! Very heart-warming moment for us.” They reportedly performed an unreleased song, but we don’t know what it was. Perhaps all will be revealed soon…

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Music Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Addison Rae Tate McRae drama

Addison Rae drags ‘weird’ producer for copying sound and it might be over a Tate McRae song

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

December 10 members

Meet the seven lads in Simon Cowell’s new band December 10 – formed on his Netflix show

Latest

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Esther Knowles

Trust me, it’s not what you think

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

Hayley Soen

What has she started?

Bailey MAFS

‘Total shock to me’: MAFS’ Bailey reacts to ex-wife Rebecca’s coming out with new girlfriend

Kieran Galpin

‘I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke’

December 10 just performed its first gig at a primary school and TikTok is being savage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The boy band can’t catch a break

‘Is pegging gay?’: Bangor University’s controversial debate goes viral

Sienna Wilson

‘I’m not sure what the 1849 founders of the society would be thinking about a pegging debate. But I’m sure they’d appreciate the humour of it’

Bonnie Blue

All the smutty pics and clips from Bonnie Blue’s dirty Bali adventure, where she was arrested

Kieran Galpin

Viewer discretion advised: Don’t watch these videos after eating

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Esther Knowles

Trust me, it’s not what you think

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

Hayley Soen

What has she started?

Bailey MAFS

‘Total shock to me’: MAFS’ Bailey reacts to ex-wife Rebecca’s coming out with new girlfriend

Kieran Galpin

‘I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke’

December 10 just performed its first gig at a primary school and TikTok is being savage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The boy band can’t catch a break

‘Is pegging gay?’: Bangor University’s controversial debate goes viral

Sienna Wilson

‘I’m not sure what the 1849 founders of the society would be thinking about a pegging debate. But I’m sure they’d appreciate the humour of it’

Bonnie Blue

All the smutty pics and clips from Bonnie Blue’s dirty Bali adventure, where she was arrested

Kieran Galpin

Viewer discretion advised: Don’t watch these videos after eating