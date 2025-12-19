Here are all songs and videos of Simon Cowell’s new band December 10 handily in one place

4 hours ago

I can’t escape people complaining they can’t escape December 10. In the Netflix show Simon Cowell: The Next Band, seven teenagers formed a group called December 10. If you’re desperate for more music, then here is a handy guide to all the songs and videos we have from December 10 so far.

Nicolas from December 10 has loads of music you can stream

Nicolas Alves is the 16-year-old with Harry Styles-esque hair. He has a huge discography songs from before December 10. Nicolas has been performing and posting music since he was 13. His covers are scattered across YouTube and Instsagram, and include A Vida Toda, I Want To Know What Love Is, Demons, Always and Someone You Loved, Somebody That I Used To Know, Neon, Somewhere Only We Know, Lady In Red, Fast Car, Viva la Vida and Starman.

Nicolas has actually been on two reality TV singing shows before. He was a runner-up on The Voice Kids Portugal 2022. His performances of Beggin’, They Don’t Care About Us and Somebody To Love are on YouTube.

He represented Portugal in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022, with the song Anos 70. Anos 70 has a proper music video. You can also stream it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Nicolas then sang on TV for The Voice Portugal’s New Year’s Eve Gala in 2023.

He also released an original song called A Dream That’s Mine, which you can stream on Apple Music or Spotify.

Here’s where to find December 10’s songs in the Netflix show

@december10 Can’t believe we are now launched into the world🩷 Check out where it all began on Simon Cowell: The Next Act on Netflix. @Nicolasdecember10 ♬ original sound – December 10

You do get to see December 10 sing covers together (plus with a few other boys who were booted out) in the Netflix show. If you’re bored of Simon Cowell and want to skip straight to the songs, then in the fifth episode On The Record, skip to 35:48 for the cover of I Don’t Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, 37:16 for Caught Up by Usher.

December 10 has a music video now

The band’s first official song is a cover of NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye. It’s an acoustic version. They filmed a video for Bye Bye Bye at Metropolis Studios in London, and it’s now dropped on YouTube.

The track is not available to stream on Apple Music or Spotify (yet).

Their first live performance was at a primary school

On 15th December, Hendrick posted a clip to his Instagram story of the group on stage at a school hall filled with small sedentary children. He wrote: “Our first ever performance!!! Very heart-warming moment for us.” They reportedly performed an unreleased song, but we don’t know what it was. Perhaps all will be revealed soon…

