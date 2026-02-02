The Tab

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Joe Keery and the Duffer Brothers have hinted at how different Steve’s Stranger Things character is at the beginning of the show, but an alleged “leaked” script shows just how dark Steve and Nancy’s relationship got before it was scrapped.

In season one of Stranger Things, Steve is a whole different character and comes across as way more of a stereotypical high school jock, but as the series goes on, we get to know him better and realise how much of a soft side he has, especially for the kids. But he was actually going to be a whole different character at the beginning of the show.

Credit: Netflix

In a 2017 interview with GQ about his character, Joe Keery revealed that Steve actually sexually assaulted Nancy in old versions of the season one script.

“[Steve] was having this party [in the script] — I think it was on a beach, because it originally took place in Montauk, Long Island. And he was a total, total dick. He forced himself on Nancy. Way harsher,” he said.

A “leaked” screenshot claiming to reveal the exact dialogue has been circulating on X and Facebook, and it looks just as bad as Joe described.

“Steve, hey, can we just talk for a second-,” the “leaked” script’s Nancy said.

“Steve isn’t listening. Or doesn’t care. He tears open the condom wrapper,” the scene description said.

The “script” has understandably upset a lot of Stranger Things viewers, who have grown to love Steve. In the same interview, Joe Keery further explained the changes made to Steve Harrington, so he could be the character we know and love today.

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

“I think the Duffer Brothers were up for incorporating ideas we would have into the characters, and I had an instant idea what Steve would be like. I based it on people in my life, and characters that you see in those movies,” he said.

He added: “In my mind, I think [Steve] has qualities that make him sort of a jerk. And aloof. And maybe not the most intelligent guy. But at the end of the day, I think he really does mean well.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Latest

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge