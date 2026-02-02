‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

2 hours ago

Joe Keery and the Duffer Brothers have hinted at how different Steve’s Stranger Things character is at the beginning of the show, but an alleged “leaked” script shows just how dark Steve and Nancy’s relationship got before it was scrapped.

In season one of Stranger Things, Steve is a whole different character and comes across as way more of a stereotypical high school jock, but as the series goes on, we get to know him better and realise how much of a soft side he has, especially for the kids. But he was actually going to be a whole different character at the beginning of the show.

In a 2017 interview with GQ about his character, Joe Keery revealed that Steve actually sexually assaulted Nancy in old versions of the season one script.

“[Steve] was having this party [in the script] — I think it was on a beach, because it originally took place in Montauk, Long Island. And he was a total, total dick. He forced himself on Nancy. Way harsher,” he said.

A “leaked” screenshot claiming to reveal the exact dialogue has been circulating on X and Facebook, and it looks just as bad as Joe described.

“Steve, hey, can we just talk for a second-,” the “leaked” script’s Nancy said.

“Steve isn’t listening. Or doesn’t care. He tears open the condom wrapper,” the scene description said.

The “script” has understandably upset a lot of Stranger Things viewers, who have grown to love Steve. In the same interview, Joe Keery further explained the changes made to Steve Harrington, so he could be the character we know and love today.

“I think the Duffer Brothers were up for incorporating ideas we would have into the characters, and I had an instant idea what Steve would be like. I based it on people in my life, and characters that you see in those movies,” he said.

He added: “In my mind, I think [Steve] has qualities that make him sort of a jerk. And aloof. And maybe not the most intelligent guy. But at the end of the day, I think he really does mean well.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix