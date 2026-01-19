The Tab

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

‘I’m so disappointed’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

The main Stranger Things boys were on SNL over the weekend, and they’re getting dragged for some super sexual jokes, which have made lots of people uncomfortable.

Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo have just said goodbye to Stranger Things, and now they’re moving on to new projects. But the boys reunited for last Saturday’s episode of SNL and got involved in multiple skits, making fun of everything from looksmaxxing podcasters to people who believed in the conformity gate conspiracy theory.

Although the guest appearance overall went down well, a few key moments have caused a lot of criticism online for the Stranger Things boys. Finn Wolfhard made a weirdly sexual joke comparing the appearance of vaginas to Demogorgons.

“My voice changed on camera, my first kiss was on camera, and I can’t actually believe I’m admitting this, but the first time I learned what a woman looks like down there – was on camera as well.”

After Finn  joked about “down there”, a scene of aDemogorgon opening its mouth was edited in, implying that the intimate body part he was talking about looked similar to it.

Things got even more controversial when the Sex and the City skit started, which included Finn as Will Byres, pretending to catch up with Lucas and Dustin on their love lives.

When asked about his sex life with Max, Lucas said: “Well, Max and I started off hot and heavy, right? Then, a couple of years in, she just lies there like she’s back in that coma.”

They even made a joke about how long Will’s coming out scene was, which was especially edgy as Noah Schnapp was noticeably absent from the reunion skit.

Lots of Stranger Things viewers were offended by the jokes and called out Finn, Lucas and Gaten for agreeing to take part in these skits.

“Who the fuck thought it was okay to write that joke about Lucas and Max?” one person said.

“I’m failing to see what the joke is regarding Max. It’s just misogyny,” said another.

But other Stranger Things viewers actually found the jokes funny, and think people are overreacting.

“I’m genuinely so bummed at the hate they are getting, the whole thing was so funny and in jest. It’s SNL not Kidz Bop comedy club. The Max sex joke was about being lazy in sex not UNCONSCIOUS. And we all joked about the length of the coming out scene so give me a break” one person said.

None of the people involved in the skit have responded to the backlash.

Featured image via YouTube

