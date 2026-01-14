Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

2 hours ago

People We Meet on Vacation released on Netflix last week and, for the most part, it’s been warmly received, but there is a glaring editing error in the film that, once you see it, you simply cannot unsee. And somehow, everyone seems to have missed it.

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation is an adaptation of Emily Henry’s book of the same name. It follows Poppy and Alex, best friends who take an annual summer holiday together, before slowly realising, over many years, that they might actually be in love. It’s soft, it’s nostalgic, it’s yearning-heavy, and it sticks fairly closely to the book, with just a few changes along the way.

But there’s a huge editing error

During Alex’s brother’s wedding trip, Alex hurts his back while trying to fix Poppy’s broken air con. He ends up stretched out on the sofa, clearly in pain, while Poppy fusses over him in that very specific way that only “definitely just friends” do.

Poppy offers him some medicine and a glass of water. Normal. Helpful. Rom-com behaviour. As Poppy says, “Hey, I know we haven’t talked a lot in the last couple of years,” Alex is very clearly holding the glass of water in his hand.

Then Poppy continues, “But you should have told me about Betty,” and the camera cuts back to Alex. The glass is gone.

Not moved. Not set down on screen. Just… back on the table. As if by magic. As if Alex has developed low-level telekinesis. We never see him put it down. There’s no movement. No cutaway that makes sense. It’s abrupt enough that once you clock it, it feels almost rude.

Obviously, this is a very silly editing error, but no one is storming Netflix headquarters over it. But when you watch rom-coms like your life depends on it, you notice everything. Every glass, every hand position, every magically regenerating prop. Guilty as charged.

And it’s not like this kind of thing hasn’t happened before. People have famously spotted massive editing slips in huge shows such as Stranger Things and Game of Thrones. So really, People We Meet on Vacation is just joining a proud tradition of slightly chaotic on-screen continuity.

Still, once you see Alex’s teleporting water glass, you’ll never stop watching his hands.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.