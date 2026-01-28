The Tab

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Netflix has revealed the first look at Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a new “atmospheric horror” series executive produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and people are already convinced it’s going to be exactly that: Very bad.

The series, created and written by newcomer Haley Z Boston, is set to land on Netflix on Thursday 26th March, with first-look images released this week. The show is centred on a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their “ill-fated nuptials”. Subtle.

Netflix

The Duffers, who are producing the show through their company Upside Down Pictures, released a statement praising Boston’s script, saying they were “knocked flat” by her writing and calling her “a major new talent with a singular voice”.

They added that her work is “twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley”, which is reassuring, if you ignore the fact that the words “twisted” and “Duffer brothers” have not historically meant great things for television pacing.

The show stars The Night Manager actor Camila Morrone and is being directed by Baby Reindeer’s Weronika Tofilska. On paper, that’s a solid creative team. Unfortunately, the internet does not care about paper.

BBC

Almost immediately after the announcement, people began connecting the dots between the show’s doomed marriage plot and Ross Duffer’s recent divorce from filmmaker Leigh Janiak, turning the entire series into what Twitter has lovingly dubbed “divorcegate”.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

One viral tweet read: “Ross duffer has the audacity to make a movie about marrying the wrong person, when he cheated on his wife lmao”, while another added, “divorcegate haunting the narrative once again”.

Others were less specific but arguably more brutal, with one person simply writing: “The duffers brothers are far from gone. That’s genuinely the scariest sentence ive ever read in my life.”

As one viewer put it: “I fully believe this is based on his divorce and what’s worse is that it’ll be so poorly written that it’ll waste everyone’s time yet again.”

Whether Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen turns out to be a genuinely fresh horror series or another overhyped Netflix misfire remains to be seen. What is clear is that the Duffer brothers’ involvement alone is enough to send a significant portion of the internet into fight-or-flight mode.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen premieres on Netflix on 26th March. Make of that what you will.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Lestat

The category is gay: Six raunchy shows to watch after Heated Rivalry if you’re thirsty for more

Elizabeth Smart detective reveals silly typo that stopped her being found ‘months sooner’

Netflix skipped heartbreaking details in the story of Elizabeth Smart suspect Richard Ricci

Latest

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub that barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub that barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware