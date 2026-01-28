The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

3 hours ago

Netflix has revealed the first look at Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a new “atmospheric horror” series executive produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and people are already convinced it’s going to be exactly that: Very bad.

The series, created and written by newcomer Haley Z Boston, is set to land on Netflix on Thursday 26th March, with first-look images released this week. The show is centred on a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their “ill-fated nuptials”. Subtle.

The Duffers, who are producing the show through their company Upside Down Pictures, released a statement praising Boston’s script, saying they were “knocked flat” by her writing and calling her “a major new talent with a singular voice”.

They added that her work is “twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley”, which is reassuring, if you ignore the fact that the words “twisted” and “Duffer brothers” have not historically meant great things for television pacing.

The show stars The Night Manager actor Camila Morrone and is being directed by Baby Reindeer’s Weronika Tofilska. On paper, that’s a solid creative team. Unfortunately, the internet does not care about paper.

Almost immediately after the announcement, people began connecting the dots between the show’s doomed marriage plot and Ross Duffer’s recent divorce from filmmaker Leigh Janiak, turning the entire series into what Twitter has lovingly dubbed “divorcegate”.

One viral tweet read: “Ross duffer has the audacity to make a movie about marrying the wrong person, when he cheated on his wife lmao”, while another added, “divorcegate haunting the narrative once again”.

Others were less specific but arguably more brutal, with one person simply writing: “The duffers brothers are far from gone. That’s genuinely the scariest sentence ive ever read in my life.”

As one viewer put it: “I fully believe this is based on his divorce and what’s worse is that it’ll be so poorly written that it’ll waste everyone’s time yet again.”

Whether Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen turns out to be a genuinely fresh horror series or another overhyped Netflix misfire remains to be seen. What is clear is that the Duffer brothers’ involvement alone is enough to send a significant portion of the internet into fight-or-flight mode.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen premieres on Netflix on 26th March. Make of that what you will.

