Netflix skipped heartbreaking details in the story of Elizabeth Smart suspect Richard Ricci

More about his death and what happened afterwards was missed out

Hayley Soen

During the new Netflix documentary about the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, we learn about a suspect called Richard Ricci. Ricci was a criminal, and was brought in for intense questioning as police believed he was the person behind Elizabeth’s disappearance.

Despite having an extensive criminal past, Richard Ricci had nothing to do with what happened to Elizabeth Smart. He had been falsely accused. Police would find this out when they discovered Elizabeth, and arrested Brian David Mitchell. But it was all too late, as by then Ricci had passed away following his interrogations.

Richard Ricci in Elizabeth Smart documentary on Netflix

via Netflix

Richard Ricci died after he was interrogated in the Elizabeth Smart case

A couple of months before his death, Ricci’s wife Angela spoke to ABC News’ Good Morning America, and said her husband was “devastated” at the news of Elizabeth’s disappearance. She said: “He put his face in his hands. He knows that pain and he just felt that for Mr Smart. He knew the kids, he worked in the home, he spoke with them. He was devastated.”

In the Netflix documentary, it is revealed that Richard Ricci died in his cell after suffering from a suspected brain haemorrhage. But, a lot of details about this were missed out.

In August 2002, Richard Ricci died at the age of 48. He had undergone six hours of emergency surgery to correct a spontaneous brain haemorrhage. He had been complaining of a headache whilst being held in prison. Ricci slipped into a coma and died on August 30th 2002, at the University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Richard Ricci in Elizabeth Smart documentary on Netflix

via Netflix

Years later, his wife passed away too

But, the story didn’t end there. In 2015, Richard Ricci’s wife Angela took her own life. Posting about a fundraiser following her death, Angela’s son Trevor Morse said: “The official cause of death was suicide, but I believe she died from a broken heart.

“He [Richard] was convicted by the police and the public, and was intensely interrogated, all the while trying to tell anyone who would listen that he was innocent. Our lives changed drastically from the moment he was falsely accused.”

Angela sued and won $150k over her husband’s death and wrongful accusation, but according to her son “since the day Richard Ricci died, my mother’s broken heart never healed.”

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause

