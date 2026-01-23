Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

55 mins ago

This week, Netflix has released Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart. Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her Utah home on June 5th, 2002. She was 14 when Brian Mitchell threatened her at knifepoint and then abducted her from her bedroom. She was then held captive for nine months, before being rescued.

Shocking details about her captor then began to emerge. Elizabeth was held captive by Mitchell, also known as Emmanuel, and his ex-wife, Wanda Barzee.

How did Brian Mitchell become a self-proclaimed prophet?

Mitchell was born in 1953, in Salt Lake City. He has been described as having had a tumultuous childhood, and aged 16 was sent to live with his grandmother because of constant rows with his mother. He often skipped school, and when Mitchell was 16, he was arrested for exposing himself to an eight-year-old girl and allegedly asking her to touch him.

Brian Mitchell first got married in his late teens, and they had two children before they split. Mitchell’s sister described the marriage as “messed up” and said the couple were teenagers, so just “wanted to party” themselves. Mitchell married and divorced again, and his children were placed into foster care.

It’s then that Mitchell was described as becoming “obsessed” with his Mormon faith. He began to identify himself as a prophet named Emmanuel, and created his own 27-page gospel pamphlet. Mitchell then married Wanda Barzee, a divorcee with six children, who had previously accused her of being abusive.

The life in prison Mitchell has now has been anything but straight forward

When Elizabeth Smart was discovered, in 2003, Mitchell and Barzee were taken into custody. They were charged with kidnapping, burglary and sexual assault. Elizabeth Smart told a court Mitchell had raped her three to four times per day, showed her pornography, and given her drugs and alcohol. He threatened to kill her if she attempted an escape.

Mitchell was twice ruled incompetent to stand court, but in 2008, was indicted. In 2010, he was found guilty of kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity. The next year he was sentenced.

Brian Mitchell is 72 now, and serving a life sentence in prison. He was no chance of parole. He was first housed at Salt Lake County Jail, but after 1,861 days was transferred to a high security facility in Tucson, Arizona.

As of 2023, records stated Mitchell was moved again. He was moved to another high security facility, the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Terre Haute, Indiana. Life there wasn’t exactly nice, as a report said the facility found rodent droppings in food storage areas, windows rusting, and temperatures in the prison “exceeded standard”.

But, as of 2025, Mitchell has been moved again. This time, due to him being victim to two attacks in prison. He was allegedly assaulted in a recreational area, and found bleeding from the head. According to Biography, he is now housed at the Federal Correctional Institution-Lewisburg, located in Central Pennsylvania.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.