Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

The ending of His & Hers stunned a lot of Netflix viewers. In the last few minutes, Anna learned her elderly mother Alice actually murdered the three people. If this left you in a state of bewilderment, you’re not alone. It seems that the cast of His & Hers were left with quite an array of emotions about the ending, too.

Rebecca Rittenhouse was a bit miffed she wasn’t the murderer

Rebecca Rittenhouse (who plays Lexy, aka Catherine) didn’t know about the final plot twist in His & Hers when she auditioned for the role. She told The Hollywood Reporter she was originally disappointed her character wasn’t the murderer. She then came to appreciate the ending more.

She said: “As I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait, it’s so much easier for me as an actor to empathise with this character.’ I felt like it allowed me to have a more human experience with the performance, because she was bad, but I also felt bad for her. I mean, she’s not a good person, but she’s not a psychopath.”

Jon Bernthal didn’t think that ending was possible

It never occurred to Jon Bernthal (who played Jack) that Alice would be the killer. He told Tudum: “I thought it was possible that Anna could have been the killer. I never suspected Alice.”

Very valid. I’m still confused as to how she overpowered three 40-year-olds.

Tessa Thompson feels the ending is ‘bittersweet’

It’s fine if Anna’s ending left you with a complicated mess of emotions. That’s how Tessa Thompson felt. She told Collider: “She feels a confluence of things, which hopefully the audience feels too. I think there’s something triumphant that you feel about it when you watch Alice in those sequences, and also, there’s something really harrowing about it. Both can be true. I think that’s the bittersweet, complicated thing about revenge. It’s challenging, which is what I love about the end.”

