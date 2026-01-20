The Tab
People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Netflix’s His & Hers wants you to believe it’s a clever, slow-burn thriller with a devastating twist, but this huge plot hole completely wrecks the ending and makes the killer reveal impossible to believe.

Basically, the entire reveal hinges on a knife… that might as well have vanished into thin air. At the end of the series, we learn that Anna’s mum, Alice, is the real killer. One of her earliest murders is Rachel, who is stabbed while Alice is wearing her nightgown. Straight after, Alice strips naked to sell the idea that she’s confused and vulnerable.

So far, fine. Dark, but fine.

But here’s the problem: What happened to the knife?

The show never tells us. Not even vaguely. This isn’t a tiny detail you can brush off. The knife is the murder weapon. It’s still visibly bloody later on, which means it wasn’t cleaned. So Alice couldn’t have just washed it and slipped it back into a drawer. She would have had blood on her hands, her body, the ground, everything. And yet, none of that is found.

What makes this even harder to swallow is how forensic the investigation is everywhere else. The police find semen. They identify specific boot prints. They analyse tiny bits of evidence that conveniently point suspicion towards other characters.

So, if she hid the knife nearby, it should be found. If she carried it home, there should be DNA all over her house. None of this exists.

Also, how did she plant the knife and other evidence in Lexy’s house?

Even worse, the knife later turned up planted to frame Catherine, along with other evidence that ultimately proved Lexy was the killer. Which raises an even bigger question: Where was Alice hiding it all the whole time?

She stripped naked and pretended to be confused. So where exactly did she stash a bloody murder weapon without anyone noticing, only to later retrieve it and plant it perfectly?

There is no answer. The show just moves on and hopes you don’t ask.

People are praising the Netflix show for its ultimate twist, but the glaring plot holes absolutely don’t make sense.

