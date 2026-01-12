The Tab
His & Hers stars Jack real killer

His & Hers stars reveal whether Jack ever learns about the real killer as they explain ending

‘There’s definitely deceit, there’s definitely secrets’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Netflix’s thriller His & Hers has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, but it’s the killer reveal in the end that has everyone talking, and now the stars have spoken about the shocking ending and whether Jack ever learns what really happened.

The show follows estranged spouses, news anchor Anna and detective Jack, who are brought back together when a series of murders rocks Anna’s hometown. At first, it seems the killer is one of Anna’s former classmates. However, there’s a dark twist revealed at the end, one that was actually hinted at in the very first episode. The real killer is Anna’s mother, who is seeking revenge for a traumatic event from Anna’s past.

Does Anna ever tell Jack what happened?

via Netflix

Speaking to the TV Insider, Tessa Thompson said, “I don’t think she told Jack. No. I think our show in part is about the cost of keeping secrets from each other, and most especially from yourself, you know, keeping secrets inside and not releasing them, not seeking help, not talking about it.”

She also explained the complexity of Anna’s emotions after learning what her mother did. “She feels a confluence of things. There’s something triumphant about when you watch Alice in those sequences, and also something really harrowing. Both can be true, and I think that’s the sort of bittersweet, complicated thing about revenge in a way,” Thompson said.

Jon Bernthal reflected on Jack’s position. He said, “Look, this is a relationship, for better or worse, that has a lot of secrets in it. There’s definitely deceit, there’s definitely secrets, and these are the only two people on earth that have experienced the same kind of thing and really know each other. So it’s that weird dichotomy. I don’t know that he ever does know who did it. If he did, it probably would not be good for their relationship.”

‘We wanted to leave a tiny bit of ambiguity’

via Netflix

Thompson said that leaving some ambiguity was intentional. She said, “It’s layered, but certainly acceptance, because what’s done is done, you know. We wanted to leave a tiny bit of ambiguity.”

She also highlighted what makes the killer and her motive unique. “The reveal of who this killer is, and ultimately this serial killer, is a kind of serial killer we haven’t seen before. The motive is essentially a mother’s love. And for it to be a Black woman, who is partially underestimated and invisible in these spaces, it felt unlike anything I’ve ever seen in this space before,” she said.

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

