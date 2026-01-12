His & Hers stars reveal whether Jack ever learns about the real killer as they explain ending

4 hours ago

Netflix’s thriller His & Hers has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, but it’s the killer reveal in the end that has everyone talking, and now the stars have spoken about the shocking ending and whether Jack ever learns what really happened.

The show follows estranged spouses, news anchor Anna and detective Jack, who are brought back together when a series of murders rocks Anna’s hometown. At first, it seems the killer is one of Anna’s former classmates. However, there’s a dark twist revealed at the end, one that was actually hinted at in the very first episode. The real killer is Anna’s mother, who is seeking revenge for a traumatic event from Anna’s past.

Does Anna ever tell Jack what happened?

Speaking to the TV Insider, Tessa Thompson said, “I don’t think she told Jack. No. I think our show in part is about the cost of keeping secrets from each other, and most especially from yourself, you know, keeping secrets inside and not releasing them, not seeking help, not talking about it.”

She also explained the complexity of Anna’s emotions after learning what her mother did. “She feels a confluence of things. There’s something triumphant about when you watch Alice in those sequences, and also something really harrowing. Both can be true, and I think that’s the sort of bittersweet, complicated thing about revenge in a way,” Thompson said.

Jon Bernthal reflected on Jack’s position. He said, “Look, this is a relationship, for better or worse, that has a lot of secrets in it. There’s definitely deceit, there’s definitely secrets, and these are the only two people on earth that have experienced the same kind of thing and really know each other. So it’s that weird dichotomy. I don’t know that he ever does know who did it. If he did, it probably would not be good for their relationship.”

‘We wanted to leave a tiny bit of ambiguity’

Thompson said that leaving some ambiguity was intentional. She said, “It’s layered, but certainly acceptance, because what’s done is done, you know. We wanted to leave a tiny bit of ambiguity.”

She also highlighted what makes the killer and her motive unique. “The reveal of who this killer is, and ultimately this serial killer, is a kind of serial killer we haven’t seen before. The motive is essentially a mother’s love. And for it to be a Black woman, who is partially underestimated and invisible in these spaces, it felt unlike anything I’ve ever seen in this space before,” she said.

