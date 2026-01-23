Netflix has a ‘harrowing’ Lucy Letby documentary coming, so here’s what it will actually cover

5 seconds ago

Yesterday, Netflix released a first trailer for a documentary about Lucy Letby. The Investigation of Lucy Letby is being released on February 4th.

Nurse Lucy Letby was arrested on suspicion of murdering of eight babies, and the attempted murder of six more. She was later found guilty of the murder seven babies, and attempted murder of seven others. Letby is currently serving whole life terms for the murders that took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

The Netflix Lucy Letby documentary will feature never before seen footage

The documentary will highly focus around never before seen footage to tell the story. Videos of the moment Lucy Letby was arrested, in bed, have never been released publicly. Viewers will also get to see pictures of the evidence used against her, and clips and audios from her police interviews.

There are also exclusive testimonials from those closest to the case, including interviews with senior detectives at Cheshire Police.

Letby was found to have written a note in which she said “I killed them on purpose”. When asked about this, she replied: “No comment.” Despite this, doubt has been cast over her conviction ever since it happened.

Netflix has described the show as an “unprecedented look into one of the most controversial cases of our time.” It will explore five key questions. Did this unassuming nurse really kill babies in her care? If so, why? Why is there seemingly no motive? Was Lucy Letby a victim too? Was this a miscarriage of justice?

The synopsis for the feature-length doc reads: “Unseen footage and unheard insider accounts reveal the harrowing and divisive case of Lucy Letby, the neonatal nurse convicted of fatally harming infants.”

The documentary will also feature Letby’s barrister, Mark McDonald, who has submitted an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, asking for a fresh appeal against her conviction.

Watch the trailer for The Investigation of Lucy Letby here:

The Investigation of Lucy Letby will be available from February 4th.