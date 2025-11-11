The Tab

Susan Lorincz threatens to sue Ajike Owens’ children and family in shocking handwritten letter

Just when you thought this case couldn’t get any more evil

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Susan Lorincz is now threatening to sue the family of her victim Ajike Owens, in a handwritten letter from jail. Susan Lorincz shot and killed her neighbour, Ajike “AJ” Owens, who was a Black woman and mother-of-four. Ajike was killed by a single shot, fired through Lorincz’s closed and bolted front door.

Lorincz was convicted in August 2024 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, in November 2024. She is now serving her time at the Homestead Correctional Institution in South Florida. The case has recently been highlighted in Netflix film, The Perfect Neighbor.

As well as the criminal proceedings, Ajike Owens’ mother launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Susan Lorincz. It was reported Owens’ family is seeking at least $50,000 in damages. The damages are being sought due to “past and future mental pain and suffering” caused to Owens’ children, expenses of medical care and funeral costs arising from the death, and loss of inheritable estate.

In response to this, Susan Lorincz has now threatened to sue back. Recently filed court records show a four-page letter from Lorincz, planning to countersue Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother. She wants to sue for slander, libel, and defamation of character for damages exceeding $50,000.

Susan Lorincz

via Netflix

In the letter, Lorincz claimed Owens’ children lied in their depositions and trespassed on her property prior to the shooting. She has claimed one of the children lied about her allegedly throwing a skate at him. Also named in the letter is Lorincz’s former landlord, who she has claimed did not secure her property correctly.

Lorincz has claimed when Ajike Owens approached her property ahead of the shooting, she “pounded and screamed profanities like a lunatic”. The letter added: “In depositions all the children told different stories about their location at the time of the shooting.”

It concluded by commenting that Pamela Dias is “going directly against herself” by launching a lawsuit for money, and added: “I now wish to countersue for slander, libel and defamation of character.”

The Perfect Neighbor is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

