Susan Lorincz threatens to sue Ajike Owens’ children and family in shocking handwritten letter

Just when you thought this case couldn’t get any more evil

3 hours ago

Susan Lorincz is now threatening to sue the family of her victim Ajike Owens, in a handwritten letter from jail. Susan Lorincz shot and killed her neighbour, Ajike “AJ” Owens, who was a Black woman and mother-of-four. Ajike was killed by a single shot, fired through Lorincz’s closed and bolted front door.

Lorincz was convicted in August 2024 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, in November 2024. She is now serving her time at the Homestead Correctional Institution in South Florida. The case has recently been highlighted in Netflix film, The Perfect Neighbor.

As well as the criminal proceedings, Ajike Owens’ mother launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Susan Lorincz. It was reported Owens’ family is seeking at least $50,000 in damages. The damages are being sought due to “past and future mental pain and suffering” caused to Owens’ children, expenses of medical care and funeral costs arising from the death, and loss of inheritable estate.

In response to this, Susan Lorincz has now threatened to sue back. Recently filed court records show a four-page letter from Lorincz, planning to countersue Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother. She wants to sue for slander, libel, and defamation of character for damages exceeding $50,000.

In the letter, Lorincz claimed Owens’ children lied in their depositions and trespassed on her property prior to the shooting. She has claimed one of the children lied about her allegedly throwing a skate at him. Also named in the letter is Lorincz’s former landlord, who she has claimed did not secure her property correctly.

Lorincz has claimed when Ajike Owens approached her property ahead of the shooting, she “pounded and screamed profanities like a lunatic”. The letter added: “In depositions all the children told different stories about their location at the time of the shooting.”

It concluded by commenting that Pamela Dias is “going directly against herself” by launching a lawsuit for money, and added: “I now wish to countersue for slander, libel and defamation of character.”

