How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

The search went on for months

The new Netflix documentary Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart goes into depth about Brian David Mitchell kidnapping her at age 14. The doc has a lot to take in, so here’s a useful timeline about how long Elizabeth Smart was missing for.

5th June 2002

Not long after midnight, Brian Mitchell broke into the Smart family‘s house. He abducted Elizabeth from her bedroom. Elizabeth’s younger sister, Mary Katherine, heard this and hid in her bed.

At about 4am, Mary Katherine entered her parents’ bedroom and said her sister was gone. Her parents initially assumed she’d had a nightmare. They checked around the house, and realised somebody had really taken Elizabeth.

Brian made Elizabeth walk for approximately four miles to a camp in the woods near Salt Lake City, where his partner Wanda Barzee was waiting.

6th June 2002

Elizabeth’s parents spoke on the news about the kidnapping.

August 2002

Both kidnappers took Elizabeth to the Salt Lake City Public Library. A visitor called the police, but Mitchell argued Elizabeth was his daughter and wore a veil as part of her religion.

They also took Elizabeth to a restaurant and to the Wild Oats Natural Market Place about three times.

September 2002

Brian and Wanda moved Elizabeth to San Diego County. They kept Elizabeth in different camps in this area.

12th October 2002

Mary Katherine realised the voice she heard was of the man who her parents once paid to work on the roof.

3rd February 2003

The police released a sketch of Brian. His sister made photos of him public.

12th February 2003

Brian was arrested for breaking into a church, and kept in jail for several days.

1st March 2003

More photos of Mitchell were shown on TV in an episode of America’s Most Wanted.

12th March 2003

Two couples who had seen America’s Most Wanted spotted Mitchell walking down the street with a woman and a girl. They phoned the police. Officers worked out the girl was Elizabeth, and took her to the police station.

18th March 2003

Brian Mitchell and Wanda Barzee were charged with burglary, aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

8th November 2010

Brian Mitchell’s trial began. It took a long time for this to happen because of debates about whether he was fit to stand trial. The judge sent him to prison for life.

19th September 2018

Wanda Barzee was released from prison, after nine years.

Featured images via Netflix.