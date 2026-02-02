Listen up, Durham: Radio shows for Epiphany Term & beyond

Whether you’re trudging up Elvet Hill, procrastinating in the library, or lying in bed convincing yourself you’ll make that 9am, Purple Radio has something for you – here’s your guide

2 hours ago

Hell has arrived… sorry, I meant Epiphany Term. But never fear – Purple Radio is here to help us all survive. If you don’t know what Purple Radio is, you quite literally need to tune in. Purple Radio is Durham University’s student radio station, broadcasting 24/7 during term time and offering an ever-growing library of on-demand content across Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It is a radio station by students, for students, and one that I would consider an underrated gem. Something I have only recently got involved with, it has quickly become one of my most fun and rewarding little side quests. With the help of the Purple Radio Station Manager, I am here to act as your guide.

Starting with the Station Manager herself, Ione Banks! She highlighted three shows that you can’t miss this term, giving us the insider’s guide to Purple Radio’s best content.

Lo Mejor De Latín…

This is Purple Radio’s first-ever multilingual show – which I think is super cool, and I’m lowkey obsessed. It features popular Latin music from the ’80s to today, offering a little bit of everything: pop, reggaeton, salsa – honestly, anything you could ever want. Tune in to Lo Mejor De Latin while getting ready for Thursday Fabs, every Thursday from 7–8 pm. Not only will you get some great songs, but you’ll also pick up a little Spanish along the way!

Bex On The Decks: Rewired…

This show explores neurodivergent minds and topics such as masking, giving students a space to discuss the challenges they face. It’s a place of comfort, showing that there’s somewhere within the university to discuss these struggles — trust me, I know them all too well. But it’s not just for neurodivergent students; neurotypical listeners can tune in too and learn what it’s really like to navigate life as a neurodivergent student. Catch Bex On The Decks: Rewired every Saturday from 3–4 pm for honest conversations, insight, and community.

Jardine of Eden…

Nash Jardine — see what he did there? — offers wholesome romantic advice paired with love-themed tracks. Think of it like Tindur, but way more wholesome! It’s a show for Durham’s lonely hearts, full of warmth, laughs, and the occasional cheesy track you’ll secretly love. Much like the heart of Durham itself, the show skips a beat, so catch it biweekly on Sundays from 8–9pm.

I may not be the Station Manager, but I’d like to think I have good taste. (I can already hear all my friends laughing.) However, this is my article, not theirs, so here are my amazing, life-changing picks for you.

Yapperz…

I am, myself, a yapper. There is nothing I love more than yapping in a library. My yapping has got so bad that my bestie literally kidnapped me to Billy B’s to make me lock in. Chad’s Library (especially the Wetherall), I miss you, I love you, and I will be back. Excuse my yapping. But as a yapper, this title spoke to me, and as someone who is constantly thinking about what she’s going to write in her next hilariously niche Letterboxd review, this show is for me. Yapperz is a pop culture chat show covering movies, odd holidays, and whatever else gets the hosts yapping — which, quite frankly, is the story of my life. You can yap along every Friday from 5–6pm.

Cover to Cover…

I love CDs, and I love a deep dive — so obviously I love Cover to Cover. It’s an hour of CD deep-dives, from the host’s personal favourite albums to carefully curated playlists. The show covers everything from physical media to cover art analysis, alongside some genuinely great music. This is the place to discover your next hidden gem. Uncover your next favourite song biweekly on Tuesdays from 3–4pm.

Brit-ish…

This show is a brilliant example of not only how diverse the student body at Durham is, but also how creative, insightful, and thoughtful it can be. Brit-ish explores mixed-race identity and how this is expressed through art, music, and lived experience. It’s a space for listening and learning, while also providing a safe place for students with mixed-race identities to feel seen and heard. Catch Brit-ish biweekly on Mondays from 4–5pm.

But there’s more to Purple Radio than just live shows-they also have a whole catalogue of cool podcasts, and even cooler hosts (yes, I’m one of them). With Hannah’s help, the Head of Podcasts officially saved this article.

Deeping Ur FYP…

In the words of Hannah, “for a fun one”- and honestly, she’s right. It has the same energy as falling down a YouTube rabbit hole at 3 am and somehow ending up watching two-hour deep dives on the long, complicated history of X Factor (true story-in Jordan Theresa and Nicole Rafiee we trust). Deeping Ur FYP has that exact vibe.

It’s a pop-culture podcast hosted by Maria and Cadence that unpacks the politics and social meaning behind viral trends while also placing them in a wider historical context. From male gazes and tradwife aesthetics to Bonnie Blue, the manosphere, and everything in between, the show explores how online culture shapes expectations of femininity and masculinity.

Chalkboard Ultra…

In the words of Hannah for the “maths nerds” (which I am happy to say I am not, however, Chalkboard Ultra proves that maths doesn’t have to be boring, intimidating or locked behind classroom walls. The show takes listeners into the fascinating world of mathematical problems and the people behind them, all with humour and curiosity. In each episode, the host is joined by a guest to dive into big questions — from the deceptively simple to the wildly complex — showing that there really is no such thing as a “silly” question. With its playful tone and accessible approach, Chalkboard Ultra makes maths feel less scary and a lot more interesting.

WhoPod…

This one is for the two people in my life, Seamus and Emma. They’ve only met a handful of times, but every time they do, it takes them about two seconds to start talking about the shared love of their lives: Doctor Who. WhoPod feels exactly like listening to them — pure, unfiltered enthusiasm. Each episode features Ollie, Cormac, Lottie, and J as they discuss an episode of Doctor Who, diving into theories, favourite moments, and all things timey-wimey.

Wait, Did That Really Happen?

Okay, this is the cringiest and cheesiest thing I’ve ever done, but this is also my upcoming podcast that you should absolutely be dying to listen to. Each episode, I’ll be ripping apart — sorry, researching — a historical film or TV show to find out what actually happened. Think Horrible Histories, but with worse jokes, no catchy songs, and far more academic stress. You should still listen, though.

To listen to all of these and uncover even more iconic podcasts, click the link and start listening.

Podcasts @ Purple Radio

Before I end this article, I just want to shout out to everyone brave enough to go on live radio. All the shows Purple Radio hosts produce are amazing, creative, and truly reflect the unique student body. I also want to give a special thanks to Ione Banks, who took time out of her day not only to give us all some recommendations but also to share a comment on what’s to come for Purple Radio.

“Purple Radio has come back stronger than ever, and that’s entirely thanks to the passion and dedication of individuals. I can’t wait to see what this year at Purple brings; I’m already witnessing a groundbreaking year of live music content, fantastic interviews and creative media, and an inclusive and warm community. We’re always looking for new members to contribute towards our top-quality output.”

You can check out the Purple Radio website to discover even more top-tier shows at: Programmes @ Purple Radio