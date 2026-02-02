Listen up, Durham: Radio shows for Epiphany Term & beyond
Whether you’re trudging up Elvet Hill, procrastinating in the library, or lying in bed convincing yourself you’ll make that 9am, Purple Radio has something for you – here’s your guide
Hell has arrived… sorry, I meant Epiphany Term. But never fear – Purple Radio is here to help us all survive. If you don’t know what Purple Radio is, you quite literally need to tune in. Purple Radio is Durham University’s student radio station, broadcasting 24/7 during term time and offering an ever-growing library of on-demand content across Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It is a radio station by students, for students, and one that I would consider an underrated gem. Something I have only recently got involved with, it has quickly become one of my most fun and rewarding little side quests. With the help of the Purple Radio Station Manager, I am here to act as your guide.
Starting with the Station Manager herself, Ione Banks! She highlighted three shows that you can’t miss this term, giving us the insider’s guide to Purple Radio’s best content.
This is Purple Radio’s first-ever multilingual show – which I think is super cool, and I’m lowkey obsessed. It features popular Latin music from the ’80s to today, offering a little bit of everything: pop, reggaeton, salsa – honestly, anything you could ever want. Tune in to Lo Mejor De Latin while getting ready for Thursday Fabs, every Thursday from 7–8 pm. Not only will you get some great songs, but you’ll also pick up a little Spanish along the way!
This show explores neurodivergent minds and topics such as masking, giving students a space to discuss the challenges they face. It’s a place of comfort, showing that there’s somewhere within the university to discuss these struggles — trust me, I know them all too well. But it’s not just for neurodivergent students; neurotypical listeners can tune in too and learn what it’s really like to navigate life as a neurodivergent student. Catch Bex On The Decks: Rewired every Saturday from 3–4 pm for honest conversations, insight, and community.
I am, myself, a yapper. There is nothing I love more than yapping in a library. My yapping has got so bad that my bestie literally kidnapped me to Billy B’s to make me lock in. Chad’s Library (especially the Wetherall), I miss you, I love you, and I will be back. Excuse my yapping. But as a yapper, this title spoke to me, and as someone who is constantly thinking about what she’s going to write in her next hilariously niche Letterboxd review, this show is for me. Yapperz is a pop culture chat show covering movies, odd holidays, and whatever else gets the hosts yapping — which, quite frankly, is the story of my life. You can yap along every Friday from 5–6pm.
“Purple Radio has come back stronger than ever, and that’s entirely thanks to the passion and dedication of individuals. I can’t wait to see what this year at Purple brings; I’m already witnessing a groundbreaking year of live music content, fantastic interviews and creative media, and an inclusive and warm community. We’re always looking for new members to contribute towards our top-quality output.”
You can check out the Purple Radio website to discover even more top-tier shows at: Programmes @ Purple Radio