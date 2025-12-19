The Tab
Addison Rae Tate McRae drama

Addison Rae drags ‘weird’ producer for copying sound and it might be over a Tate McRae song

‘This person had gone and worked with someone else, and things were sounding similar’

Harrison Brocklehurst

There is music drama afoot, and it’s all come out because of a candid new interview Addison Rae just gave to the LA Times. Honestly, thank god for Addison Rae – an exceptional and charming celeb who delivers everything with such a joie de vivre and that follows through in her interview style. Whilst Addison Rae obviously known for her Southern charm and pretty wholesome persona, she wasn’t afraid to call out some drama in this interview for the first time and it’s ignited a bit of beef with a Tate McRae song. Not that it’s anything between Tate and Addison themselves, because they’re friends – but it’s behind the scenes chaos and people think they know exactly what song it’s over.

The tea

Addison Rae has really shut everyone up with her music career. Addison, her debut album, is one of the most acclaimed records of the year and her success has set her up with a Best New Artist nomination for the Grammys next year. And for my money, she should win it. One of the big successes of Addison was that it was created with just a trilogy of women – Addison Rae, Elvira and Luka Kloser.

Once Diet Pepsi took off and became a huge hit, Addison likely had many knocks at the door. In the new interview with the LA Times, she spoke about how she nearly had another collaborator but it didn’t work out and then things got shady.

Addison was first asked about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX drama and if she felt she had to take a side. Addison said “I guess we’ll have to see. But there’s so much more to all these things. There are people that do weird things, and I try to avoid those people.”

When pushed on the ‘weird things’, Addison said “Well, you know, this can be behind the scenes as well — producers and drama in writing and ideas and back-end conversations. On my record with Luka and Elvira, we had worked with someone — or tried to include them in something — and then we didn’t really feel like it was necessary.

“No bad blood. Then all of a sudden, this person had gone and worked with someone else, and things were sounding similar. The timeline of it all was very confusing and interesting.”

She then proceeded to say she hadn’t discussed this before but won’t go into the nitty gritty of it all because the saga is “irrelevant.”

@iambethmckenzie full remix on youtube/soundcloud, l!nk in b!0!!! #soclosetowhat #purplelacebra #dietpepsi #addisonrae #tatemcrae ♬ Purple lace bra X diet pepsi – Beth McKenzie

People have clocked what it might be about

Basically, despite the fact Tate McRae and Addison Rae are close without any personal drama they are often pitted against each other. When Tate McRae released her album So Close To What there’s a track on there called Purple Lace Bra that sounds VERY similar to Diet Pepsi. This was highlighted by pop fans at the time.

Producer Emile Haynie and Amy Allen helped make that song, and people are convinced it’s one of those two who Addison was talking about regarding the drama.

Juicy!

 

