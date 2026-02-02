The Tab
Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Kieran Galpin

Made in Chelsea OGs Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split up after numerous reality TV seasons, seven years of marriage, and a couple of kids.

Millie and Hugo hailed from season one of Made in Chelsea way back in 2011, with their relationship starting after Millie won a date with Hugo at a charity night. It only lasted six months before they split, with Millie going on to marry and divorce musician Professor Green.

Millie and Hugo rekindled their affection in 2016, and by the following year, they were engaged in Mykonos. They married in 2018, welcoming Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Unfortunately, the iconic TV romance has come to an end.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor split after a ‘difficult period’

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary in 2025, but just eight months later, they’ve only gone and broken up.

“Millie and Hugo are currently going through a separation and have sadly decided to split,” a source told the MailOnline. “They have known each other for many years, and in recent weeks, have had serious conversations about their future, ultimately deciding it’s better for them both to part ways.”

Right now, Millie and Hugo are focusing on their family life and working out how to navigate the treacherous waters of co-parenting.

The source added: “Their main priority remains their children and family life, and separating is not something they ever hoped would happen.

“At present, they are considering what living apart might look like and how they plan to navigate co-parenting their young children. It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year, and one they hope to continue managing in private.”

Hugo and Millie have yet to comment, but they have been approached for comment. Hugo hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since December, and he’s not been featured on Millie’s page for quite some time.

The couples wing of the reality TV hall of fame is looking very bare as of late.

