Staying in York for New Years? Here’s how to celebrate it in style

Enter 2026 with the best events this beautiful city has to offer

Charlotte Darlington | Guides

There’s just a few days left of 2025, and that can feel daunting. I think it’s fair to say that this year has been a whirlwind of ups and downs. Whether you had the best year of your life, or you fought through every day, just know you’re not alone and there’s so many people out there that experienced the highs and lows of life just like you. We’ve made it through another year – that’s a big achievement worth celebrating.

Whether you’re spending your New Year’s Eve eating grapes under the table at midnight, or out partying in your sparkly outfit under the dim lights of a nightclub, now is your time to start planning how you’ll enter 2026.

Club night? Yes please

Is the party life for you? Then you’ll love celebrating the countdown to 2026 on a dance floor with tons of strangers and your closest party animals by your side. There are tons of club events taking place to take you into the new year in style. The easiest way to find them is on your Fatsoma app – swap your regular Wednesday socials for a Wednesday New Year’s Eve party instead (yes New Year’s Eve is a Wednesday – I’m taking that as a sign).

Some popular classics for York include your typical Salvos, spending an extra special night with the one and only Jason Riley, or why not mix it up and get tickets to The Dubliner, a fairly new Irish pub in York with live music all night. If you’re more of a party animal there’s also a “secret” rave night, location announced on the day with top secret DJs.

New Year’s Day Brunch

Clubbing not your style? Celebrate New Year’s Day hangover-free with brunch. There are so many places on offer, with Carlton Towers being my fave, who host a New Year’s Day brunch in the tower’s luxurious staterooms overlooking 250 acres of Yorkshire parkland.

The warmth of a crackling fire, fresh air on gorgeous acres, what’s more to love? The estate is a Grade I listed country house, in the Gothic Revival style. A 35 minute drive away from the centre of York, enter the new year in ease with this spectacular event.

NYE Big Quiz

This event is for you pub quiz fans. Brew York Tap Room & Beer Hall’s big quiz of the year is returning, located at Brew York on Walmgate.

Each ticket guarantees entry to the Beer Hall up until 1am, so you can celebrate in style with the best pints in town. Tickets are a sweet £11.55 and available on Eventbrite, head over to the website to secure your spot at the biggest quiz of the year.

Charlotte Darlington | Guides
