Dearest gentle reader,

‘Tis the time we’ve all been waiting for: Our beloved streaming service Netflix has finally released the second part of the latest Bridgerton season. For the Cinderella love story of Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton – arguably the best character – cannot resume soon enough.

You, my dear reader, shall most likely find yourself longing for your own experience in Regency London. Fear not, for this author is sure to provide you with the perfect solution to your dilemma. I certainly cannot provide with the futuristic invention of time travel. Yet, this author believes that the 21st-century Durham student experience certainly shares some similarities to the Regency period if one seeks for it (and ignores the fact that none of the characters have to endure summative season).

The charm of Durham’s cafés

One sought-after leisure activity of our Durham students consists in the attendance of our town’s lovely cafés, restaurants, and pubs. The cobblestone streets on the journey, the exquisite interior (and prices) and location on the Bailey with a view of the castle and cathedral conjure some of our most well-liked establishments into a historic and aesthetic light. While not purely confined to the Recency period and the ideal location for an old-fashioned afternoon tea with scones.

The Lady Whistledown(s) of Durham

Of course, one of the main characteristics of the Regency ton in Bridgerton has to be the reading of Lady Whistledown’s gossip columns. Fear not, my dear Durham student, for we have modern interpretations of 19thon Facebook. Sure, printed versions surely would add a certain flair of sophistication to them. Yet our beloved Durfess, Tindur, and Rowham are sure to inform (and entertain) us of the latest occurrences and drama in our beloved bubble. Anonymous submissions additionally cover a vaster range of experiences and perspectives and thus overtrump the pen-ship of Lady Whistledown. The fact that the admins’ identity remains a mystery only solidifies its parallel to the 19th-century society column.

Social events

While our Bridgerton characters do not concern themselves with academic work on-screen (besides Eloise Bridgerton’s reading), they do frequent a number of social events, gatherings, and formal dinners. As for Durham students, they too have a range of socials by societies and clubs to attend and a series of nightclubs to go out to. This author surely believes that these events turn a student into a member of the social sphere and serve as the ideal setting for chatting, socialising, and gossiping.

The ideal place for dating

Bridgerton’s main focus is the love life of the eight eponymous siblings. You, my dear reader, have certainly stumbled over the myth that 72 per cent of Durham uni couples turn out to be a match for life. This author is of the opinion there exist slight variations of the 72 per cent myth: Some sources claim that 72 per cent of Durham students find their partner for life here, while others suppose that the number only refers to the longevity of couples.

Nevertheless, it becomes clear that this particular uni is very successful in the department of match-making among it students. Instead of interfering mamas and chaperones, the modern Durham student is sure to find guidance for dating among their friends. Dating apps like Hinge and Tinder and night clubs such as Jimmies also have enlarged the range of locations where you, my dear reader, might find your soulmate.

Ball season

Of course, the most conspicuous resemblance to Bridgerton are the balls organised by societies, clubs, and colleges here at Durham. For the stunning locations of Durham Castle, Beamish Hall, Lumley Castle, and Wynyard Hall certainly add a majestic and historic grandeur to the experience.

It comes to no surprise to this author that certain balls have already utilised this parallel by explicitly fashioning their events after the theme of Bridgerton. Fortunately for Durham students, one must no longer follow old-fashioned social and gender norms and can dane to their liking. The three-course meal and the entertainment elevate these balls (in most cases) to the rank of Regency balls surely worthy of Queen Charlotte’s approval.

Yours sincerely,

Lady Whistledown

