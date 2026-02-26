The Tab

I gave ‘Prince’ Andrew a naked massage, and this is what it was like

She was introduced by Ghislaine Maxwell

Hebe Hancock | News, Trends

‘Prince’ Andrew allegedly received a private naked massage inside a bedroom at Buckingham Palace, paid for with a Palace cheque, according to claims reported by the Daily Mail.

Professional masseuse Monique Giannelloni says she was recommended to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell and invited to the late Queen’s official residence in summer 2000, when he was still a working royal.

She claims she was waved through Palace gates without security checks before being taken to Andrew’s room, where he allegedly emerged from the bathroom completely naked and lay down for the massage.

Epstein Estate/House Oversight/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

“I was so nervous I was in Buckingham Palace,” she told the Mail. “I was going through the motions and doing what I knew. If there was anything untoward I don’t really remember noticing that except for the fact he took the towel off very fast.

“I got to the room and Andrew was stood there in a robe. After saying hello, he disappeared to the bathroom and came back in the nude. I averted my eyes and I was quite embarrassed.”

Giannelloni says she only massaged Andrew once and that he was “very nice and very gentlemanly” throughout the session. She claims she only massaged him once after being introduced to him through Maxwell, who she had previously massaged.

During this massage with Maxwell, Ms Giannelloni said Jeffrey Epstein was watching, which she found “strange”.

She was reportedly paid £75 directly from a Royal Family account at Coutts.

US Department of Justice

She claims Maxwell had told her she would soon meet “someone more famous than God”, shortly before Giannelloni received a call from one of Andrew’s staff asking her to come to Buckingham Palace.

“When I got a call from the Duke of York’s officers I immediately thought of Ghislaine because of what she had said,” she told the paper. “I didn’t know who Ghislaine or Epstein were.”

Andrew, nicknamed “Air Miles Andy” for his love of luxury travel, is currently under investigation for misconduct in public office over allegations he exploited his royal role to share confidential information with Epstein and wealthy contacts.

He was arrested at Sandringham last week and questioned for hours at a local police station. He has previously denied wrongdoing over his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein Estate/House Oversight/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Hebe Hancock | News, Trends
