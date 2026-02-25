The Tab
The full sinister inventory of Jeffrey Epstein’s secret locker, including slave training manuals

One video was locked away, even inside the private locker

Kieran Galpin

Amidst the ongoing investigations into the late Jeffrey Epstein and those connected to him, the disturbing contents of a storage locker have been revealed.

The Telegraph recently reported that Jeffrey Epstein purchased at least six units across the US between 2003 and 2019. Most of them were in Florida, with Epstein reportedly moving stuff into them during criminal investigations at his properties in 2005.

Now, the same outlet has acquired a full inventory list from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s private lockers in Palm Beach. The unit, which was purchased for Epstein by the Riley Kiraly detective agency, contained three computers, 29 address books, a three-page list of masseuses in Florida, a 2005 calendar, greeting cards, letters and laboratory results.

DOJ

Credit: DOJ

There were also nude photos, believed to be of Epstein’s victims, and dozens of p*rnographic magazines, VHS tapes and DVDs s*xualising minors. An 8mm video cassette tape, locked away inside the security unit, allegedly contained footage of someone in the shower and a woman in lingerie.

Back in 2005, when Epstein first moved items to the storage locker and away from the eyes of investigating authorities, the Palm Beach police chief said “the place had been cleaned up.” Police found receipts for certain items, but not the items themselves, which were actually in the storage unit.

These included video equipment, CCTV, secret cameras, two training manuals for s*x slaves, s*x toys, body massagers, women’s lingerie, more than $2,000 in cash, a concealed weapon permit, and a Harvard ID card.

DOJ

Credit: DOJ

Outside of the locker, more things were found at Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment

French officials have now released pictures of Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment, which were taken during a search of his home in 2019.

Items discovered in the apartment included multiple stuffed animals, including an elephant and a vulture, a massage chair, various massage equipment, and framed photographs of naked women.

French prosecutors have launched a new investigation as a result, hoping that more people will come forward as they look into both Epstein’s financial crimes and human trafficking.

“We are hoping all this data will help us get a well-informed, very broad, panoramic view [of the case],” Chief Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

Department of Justice

