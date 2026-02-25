All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

1 hour ago

French prosecutors have now released pictures of inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment. The pictures were originally taken in 2019, during a search of his French home. 2019 is the same year Epstein was found dead in his cell.

Jeffrey Epstein died aged 66, in August 2019. He was found in his cell, and at the time it was ruled that he had taken his own life whilst awaiting trial.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment has been identified as a location in which he allegedly carried out heinous crimes and sexual assaults, and now previously unpublished photos have been made public. French newspaper Le Parisien obtained the pictures, taken of the home that is just minutes from the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

The images include a red massage room, and show some of the horrific items that were found when police searched the home. The pictures show walls of the apartment were covered in images of naked and semi-naked women.

One photo the home was decorated with showed Jeffrey Epstein beside two topless women. There are believed to have been dozens of images like this on the walls and around the apartment.

Other items found included stuffed animals, such as a baby elephant and a vulture, and were found in multiple rooms. A single massage chair was in the centre of a completely red room. Massage devices were also uncovered.

The red theme continued across the 18-room apartment on Avenue Foch. Also pictured was a study, lined with red leather and furniture, and a Chinese-themed room with portraits of emperors and dragon wallpaper.

As per The Sun, French prosecutors have now opened two new investigations related to Jeffrey Epstein – one into financial crimes and another into human trafficking. Prosecutors are hoping releasing the images will mean more people with information will come forward.

Chief Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said: “We are hoping all this data will help us get a well-informed, very broad, panoramic view [of the case].”

Featured image via Sipa/Shutterstock and Le Parisien/French police.