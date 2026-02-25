The Tab

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair

Hayley Soen | News

French prosecutors have now released pictures of inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment. The pictures were originally taken in 2019, during a search of his French home. 2019 is the same year Epstein was found dead in his cell.

Jeffrey Epstein died aged 66, in August 2019. He was found in his cell, and at the time it was ruled that he had taken his own life whilst awaiting trial.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment has been identified as a location in which he allegedly carried out heinous crimes and sexual assaults, and now previously unpublished photos have been made public. French newspaper Le Parisien obtained the pictures, taken of the home that is just minutes from the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

Jeffrey Epstein's Paris apartment

via Le Parisien/ French police

The images include a red massage room, and show some of the horrific items that were found when police searched the home. The pictures show walls of the apartment were covered in images of naked and semi-naked women.

One photo the home was decorated with showed Jeffrey Epstein beside two topless women. There are believed to have been dozens of images like this on the walls and around the apartment.

via Le Parisien/ French police

Other items found included stuffed animals, such as a baby elephant and a vulture, and were found in multiple rooms. A single massage chair was in the centre of a completely red room. Massage devices were also uncovered.

Jeffrey Epstein's Paris apartment

via Le Parisien/ French police

The red theme continued across the 18-room apartment on Avenue Foch. Also pictured was a study, lined with red leather and furniture, and a Chinese-themed room with portraits of emperors and dragon wallpaper.

Jeffrey Epstein's Paris apartment

via Le Parisien/ French police

As per The Sun, French prosecutors have now opened two new investigations related to Jeffrey Epstein – one into financial crimes and another into human trafficking. Prosecutors are hoping releasing the images will mean more people with information will come forward.

Chief Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said: “We are hoping all this data will help us get a well-informed, very broad, panoramic view [of the case].”

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

BBC producers reveal the ‘ridiculous’ reason BAFTAs racial slur was not bleeped

Kieran Galpin

Now people are even angrier

Whitney is getting majorly dragged for being ‘rude’ in interview after All Stars final

Ellissa Bain

‘What a nasty response’

Every Cambridge May Ball in 2026: Dates, themes, prices and ticket releases

Nina Stockdale

Absolutely all there is to know about Cambridge University’s May Week 2026

