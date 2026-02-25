There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

4 hours ago

Domestic abuse charities have raised alarm over reports that Meta is exploring facial recognition features for its smart glasses, warning the tech could be exploited by stalkers and abusers.

Meta glasses are smart eyewear developed by Meta in partnership with Ray-Ban. Models in the Ray-Ban Meta range include built-in cameras, microphones and speakers, enabling people to take photos and videos, livestream, listen to audio and interact with an AI assistant hands-free.

Experts say the proposed AI capability, which could allow wearers to identify people they see and pull up details linked to their social media profiles, risks exposing survivors of abuse to tracking and harassment. They also fear it could undermine the safety of women and girls more broadly by enabling strangers to access personal information without consent.

The concerns follow reporting by The New York Times that the company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is considering adding facial recognition to its glasses as early as this year. Sources told the paper the tool would not allow people to identify anyone at random, and may instead rely on a “name tag” system connecting faces to public profiles or contacts within Meta’s platforms.

Charities including Refuge and Women’s Aid said the technology could easily be weaponised. Emma Pickering, head of tech-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at Refuge, Told The Independent that the plans pose a “direct and serious risk” to survivors.

She warned that stalking is already a common tactic used by perpetrators, and instant identification tools could help abusers locate people who are trying to stay hidden. Pickering added that allowing wearers to access someone’s identity in public without permission could also enable harassment, surveillance and other forms of abuse.

Refuge says it is supporting increasing numbers of survivors experiencing technology-facilitated abuse, reporting a 62 per cent rise in referrals to its specialist team in 2025 compared with the previous year. The charity has also previously warned that wearable tech, including smartwatches, rings and glasses, is being used by abusers to monitor and control victims.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is still exploring options and has not confirmed any rollout, adding it would take a “thoughtful approach” before introducing such a feature.

