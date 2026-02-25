The Tab

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Love Island All Stars was very entertaining this year, but it was one big fat flop when it comes to actual, genuine connections. Six couples all left with seemingly serious things going on, but will any of them actually last? Here’s our ranking of how long each couple will realistically stay together.

Belle and Harrison – one month

Credit: ITV

The first to split will definitely be Belle and Harrison. They keep talking about taking things slow and seeing how things go, but we all know that’s code for you don’t even like each other. They’ll pretend they’re still dating for a month before quietly splitting.

Scott and Leanne – six months

Credit: ITV

Next to break up will be Scott and Leanne at six months. They might have patched things up by the end and seem all loved up, but their Love Island experience has shown they’re two very different people. It just won’t work on the outside.

Millie and Zac – six months

Credit: ITV

This one breaks my heart, but I just can’t see Millie and Zac working. They were in a bubble in the villa, but as soon as they get into the real world, the reality will hit and the long distance will be an issue. I can’t see our Millie move to America.

Lucinda and Sean – nine months

Credit: ITV

The only couple to become official were Lucinda and Sean, but they’re definitely not endgame. They might be talking in baby voices about getting married and spending their life together, but it won’t last. We’ll get a stupid statement saying they were “too busy”.

Ciaran and Samie – nine months

Credit: ITV

Everyone can’t stop talking about how little chemistry Samie and Ciaran have, and it’s because it’s true. From what we saw in the villa, there’s no way these two will last more than nine months. I think they’ll get bored of each other.

Whitney and Yamen – one year

Credit: ITV

I actually think the longest couple will be Whitney and Yamen, but they’ll only stay together for a year. Whitney is very willing to move to America, so they’ll have a great time, but Yamen will realise she’s not the girl for him soon enough.

In conclusion, yep, I don’t think any of the relationships this year will last longer than a year! What a dreadfully unsuccessful series. I really hope they prove me wrong.

Featured image credit: ITV

