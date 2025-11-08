Ranked: Here are the BEST clubs in Durham

3 hours ago

Clubs are an essential part of any Durham student experience. How else to end a bar crawl then a classic segue into Jimmy’s? Where else to drunkenly sing along to Horrible Histories than Klute? Only clubs can provide answers to such urgent questions. However, being such a small city, there are scarcely any clubs here. The ones we have matter all the more. Therefore, it’s time to settle all debates. Below is the definitive 2K25 ranking of all Durham clubs. The source? My opinion.

9. KOBs

To be honest, I was about to submit this article for review, when my housemate reminded me I had forgotten about KOBs entirely. I think that says it all.

In all fairness, though, I consider it a bar first and foremost. Its proximity to The Bishops’ Mill makes me forget it could be a club. If this is your favourite though, more power to you.

8. Fowlers

Everyone who knows me, hold fire. This is no way a denigration of Fowlers – its very inclusion in this article is a testament to my passion for it. Its placement, unfortunately, is an inevitable result of the title of this article. While there is still much glory in the newly Jimmy’s incorporated Fowlers, it is just that – Jimmy’s incorporated. As Fowler’s is no longer its own club, it cannot truly have its own place in the rankings. As such, it has made its way onto this list merely as an indulgent tribute for my past love for its old location – we miss you.

7. Going to Newcastle

Piss off. That’s not the point of this list. Are we including London clubs next?

6. Loft

The emerald green bathrooms are certainly cool! Otherwise, this always feels like a more minor younger brother of Babylon. There are many perks – indie nights are assuredly very cool, and make a great musical change from other Durham clubs. On a busy day, you can have as wild a night as you like here.

But, all too often, I just can’t stop my eyes from being drawn to the huge and beckoning Babs. Still, North Road club representation is always appreciated – an opportunity for pres at Thridges is not one to be passed up. While not a personal favourite, as an alternative Durham night out, Loft is certainly no slouch.

5. Ozzies

There’s a lot I love here. For one, Emma Royd and Tess Tickle obviously have honorary BNOC status. They also actually take – within reason – requests, which hugely enhances the experience. Monday nights are also always packed, and well worth attending. I’ve certainly enjoyed many a night here, especially on their immensely entertaining karaoke nights, something which is lamentably missing from most other Durham clubs.

However, I must confess that other than such nights, when I walk down the Bailey, my attention is more likely to be drawn to the icons of Klute and Jimmy’s – its location does place it next to some unfortunately strong competition. Ultimately, this is still a decent night out, especially when it’s packed, but I simply prefer its neighbours. Sorry, Osbourne’s, it’s not you – it’s me.

4. Babylon

For better or worse, Babs is the largest, most “standard” club of them all in Durham, boasting an exceedingly large bar, dance floor, and even extensive second floor toilets. On good nights, these can get seriously packed, which, while a little claustrophobic, certainly brings a uniquely exciting energy to the night.

There are many other perks – the music is decently varied, containing a decent amount of club classics as well as more recent hits, with an energetic dedicated DJ booth. Regular themed musical nights, while not as eclectic as Klute’s, are also rather enjoyable.

It’s also in a far rarer location than most other clubs – North Road, and escapes the crowds of the main Bailey club rush. Going, therefore, provides for a welcome alternative night, allowing you to switch things up and scran on Big Bird instead of Paddy’s. Denizens of the Viaduct, in particular, will appreciate this.

In sum, Babs is bigger all the way through, and certainly better, if that’s what you’re looking for. However, for me, big clubs are for big cities, and more mini establishments are part of the Durham charm. As someone from London, smaller places make a lovely change from the mammoth clubs I’ve been inundated with. As such, through no fault of its own, Babs is receiving this low but still respectable placement.

3. Fabio’s

A recent discovery for me, and not one moment too late. Fab’s is fantastic and highly underrated. The dance floor is decently sized, features an iconic second floor section from which you can watch over the masses of clubbers like a Roman emperor, and has room for a refreshing, if cramped, smoking area.

Its location is another perk – I’m a big fan of its situation above the similarly essential Italian restaurant Spags. Together, they make a great Durham double feature – I’m getting ideas as I write this. Even the music is fun, and refreshingly different from Jimmy’s fare, providing another reason to attend. Unhinged tickets sell out fast for a reason – Fabio’s is highly deserving of its trophy-winning placement on this list. Simply great clubbing fare.

2. Klute

The outcry when Klute was briefly shut down in 2024 (media stunt or not!) says it all – this is a place near and dear to many Durham students’ heart. John Klute’s mythical persona, and his culturally epic beef with DJ Dave B, are essential to Durham lore. The hilarious, infamous “worst club in Europe” moniker just makes me even more endeared towards defending this staple Durham institution.

More importantly, Klute is an immense club even beyond its continuing mythic status. Its three-tiered architecture (how many Durham clubs can boast a secret basement?), its spacious and chatty smoking area, and its cinematic dance floor are all fantastic features. The abundance of niche, themed musical nights only enhances this already quality experience.

All in all, Klute simply has a legendary Durham status, and therefore couldn’t be any lower on this list. It’s a place great enough to have survived its association with Dominic Cummings – its hard to get much better than that.

1. Jimmy’s

Was it ever going to be anything else? In all honestly, this is the only one I go to on an uninterrupted, weekly basis. That’s for good reason – Jimmy’s is canon to any Durham experience.

And sure, the music’s pretty standard, it’s not the biggest dancefloor you can find in Durham, and the bar queues are long – but any such complaints pale in the face of its pure aura. It’s three-tiered structure, the iconic smoking area, DJ Dave B’s instagram photos – all of these are pure DU staples. Everyone you know will be there, whether you bump into them on the loo, the dance floor, or having a crack at the boxing machine. Every night out will inexorably be drawn towards its all-consuming energy. You will make memories, whether you like it or not.

What else could have taken the number one spot? Freshers, if you hate it, keep trying – it’ll click eventually. If you’re still not satisfied, Newcastle’s that way.

