I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

47 mins ago

Biological siblings Daisy and Sean Austin have made millions making OnlyFans content together, and have even paid off their parents’ mortgage.

Sean, who is 29, joined OnlyFans back in 2019. He quickly gained success for his content, which became his main source of income. After seeing how fast he found success, he convinced his then-19-year-old sister to get involved too.

“When I decided to start OnlyFans, the success I had was absolutely amazing and overwhelming. I felt so fortunate, but at the same time, it can feel like a lot of people don’t understand,” he told The Sun.

Daisy joined her brother a year later and came clean to her family a few months after her account blew up. Luckily, they were super supportive.

“My dad is really proud of me, he’s supportive of what I do,” she said. “He’s a typical Glaswegian man, he loves football and is a man’s man, so you’d assume he would be ashamed, but it was a different story when I told him about OnlyFans.”

She continued: “The main thing is me and my brother are safe and happy, and that’s all our parents care about – and all any parents should care about.”

After making £2 million between them, Daisy and Sean were able to pay off their parents’ mortgage and move from their Glasgow homes to expensive London apartments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Drew (@daisydrew)

Having a sibling you can make OnlyFans content with has proved super helpful for both of them – they even get each other to shoot their content. But even though that sounds extremely embarrassing, the siblings are long past feeling shame.

“When you’ve been in the industry long enough, nothing is embarrassing anymore,” Daisy said. “It’s easier because Sean is gay, so it’s not embarrassing being in my underwear or showing my boobs, I don’t feel uncomfortable at all.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram