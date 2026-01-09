The Tab

Dad mortified after finding out he’s accidentally subscribed to own daughter’s OnlyFans

He wasn’t just watching her content either

Ellissa Bain | Trends

A therapist has spoken out about a dad who went to her for counselling after finding out he was accidentally subscribed to his own daughter’s OnlyFans. Oh my god.

The dad from Norway, who hasn’t been named, was paying a monthly fee to watch his own little girl’s raunchy videos, completely unaware that it was her. Sexologist Tone Haldorsen told Norwegian news site Dagbladet he had been watching the videos for months before realising it was his daughter.

Credit: Canva

Apparently, he’d never seen her face as it was always covered in the OnlyFans content, and he’d never seen his daughter naked either so didn’t recognise her. I’d hope not! He wasn’t just watching her filthy videos either. He made personal requests, bought custom content and even chatted with his daughter online.

He was recommended the profile by a friend who said it belonged to a “local girl”. However, he had no idea it was his daughter. Eventually, he began to “investigate” who it was and worked out the truth. He had an anonymous profile, so his daughter had no way of knowing, either.

“The father’s thought of doing something sexual with his daughter made him physically ill. Now her body had been the source of his fantasies – and infidelity,” Haldorsen said. “He came to me when suicidal thoughts started to appear in his mind.”

Credit: Tone Haldorsen/Facebook

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It’s 7th January, so is a secret Stranger Things episode coming today?! Here’s the answer

She added: “He was mildly shocked. He did not know that his daughter was on the platform. It almost destroyed the relationship between them.” However, apparently they’re doing much better now and are able to be around each other “without any issue”. In fact, they have almost got “closer”.

As for the daughter, she “found it disgusting, to say the least,” when she found out. However, the hardest part for her was actually that he was subscribing to OnlyFans models behind her mum’s back while they were married. The craziest part? The wife still doesn’t know about any of this.

Latest

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made millions combined

birmingham pink sky

Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

Cassandra Fong

West Midlands residents were left stunned

Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Suchismita Ghosh

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

Claudia Cox

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually really surprised

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

LeoVegas

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

Francesca Eke

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

Kieran Galpin

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?

