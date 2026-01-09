Dad mortified after finding out he’s accidentally subscribed to own daughter’s OnlyFans

2 hours ago

A therapist has spoken out about a dad who went to her for counselling after finding out he was accidentally subscribed to his own daughter’s OnlyFans. Oh my god.

The dad from Norway, who hasn’t been named, was paying a monthly fee to watch his own little girl’s raunchy videos, completely unaware that it was her. Sexologist Tone Haldorsen told Norwegian news site Dagbladet he had been watching the videos for months before realising it was his daughter.

Apparently, he’d never seen her face as it was always covered in the OnlyFans content, and he’d never seen his daughter naked either so didn’t recognise her. I’d hope not! He wasn’t just watching her filthy videos either. He made personal requests, bought custom content and even chatted with his daughter online.

He was recommended the profile by a friend who said it belonged to a “local girl”. However, he had no idea it was his daughter. Eventually, he began to “investigate” who it was and worked out the truth. He had an anonymous profile, so his daughter had no way of knowing, either.

“The father’s thought of doing something sexual with his daughter made him physically ill. Now her body had been the source of his fantasies – and infidelity,” Haldorsen said. “He came to me when suicidal thoughts started to appear in his mind.”

She added: “He was mildly shocked. He did not know that his daughter was on the platform. It almost destroyed the relationship between them.” However, apparently they’re doing much better now and are able to be around each other “without any issue”. In fact, they have almost got “closer”.

As for the daughter, she “found it disgusting, to say the least,” when she found out. However, the hardest part for her was actually that he was subscribing to OnlyFans models behind her mum’s back while they were married. The craziest part? The wife still doesn’t know about any of this.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Unsplash