OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

57 mins ago

Remember when OnlyFans lad Whitexican went mega viral for his x-rated Wicked celebrations? Well, he’s somehow outdone himself three times over.

It all started after the release of Wicked, with the OnlyFans model slathering himself in green bodypaint as he donned a witch’s hat. Hoisting his leg up with everything on show, Whitexican, whose real name is Joseph Harn, shockingly hit the high note of Defying Gravity. Soon enough, he was doing renditions of other songs; replacing The Wizard and I with the “GOON Wizard and I.”

Whitexican was already a pretty well-established OnlyFans model before the viral saga, but it undoubtedly increased his platform. The proof? He’s continued to dress up in various costumes in a bid to recreate the moment.

Whitexican entered his furry OnlyFans era

The first stunt after the Elphabutt Thropp videos was videos of him being a furry – complete with furry fox ears and accompanying paws.

“I’ll bark for money idgaf. I got no shame, no dignity,” he wrote in the caption of one video, which showed him in a similar position as his first Wicked video.

There was a Heated Rivalry moment

Heated Rivalry was obviously the filthiest TV show of 2025, and it’s available in the UK pretty soon. Capitalising on that, Whitexican purchased Ilya and Shane’s jerseys for some OnlyFans content.

“Ilya Rozanov or Shane Hollander #HeatedRivalry,” he questioned in one post, which racked up nearly 400k views.

There was a special New Year’s Eve post

On New Year’s Eve, as the world was celebrating the coming of 2026, Whitexican was covering himself in glow-in-the-dark paint for OnlyFans.

“I look just like a firework,” he captioned one post, adding in another, “What colour is my butthole?”

The green paint came out again, but for a different character

This time, Whitexican used the green paint to finish his Piccolo costume from Dragon Ball Z. Replying to a fan, he revealed that he still had paint left from Wicked despite only buying three small tubes.

“Only the strongest Saiyans can handle this,” he captioned one video, writing in another, “Making Dragon Ball Z p*rn is like, you know, proof that I’m a real Mexican.”

That’s all the themed videos… for now.

Featured image credit: Whitexican