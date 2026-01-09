The Tab
Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Remember when OnlyFans lad Whitexican went mega viral for his x-rated Wicked celebrations? Well, he’s somehow outdone himself three times over.

It all started after the release of Wicked, with the OnlyFans model slathering himself in green bodypaint as he donned a witch’s hat. Hoisting his leg up with everything on show, Whitexican, whose real name is Joseph Harn, shockingly hit the high note of Defying Gravity. Soon enough, he was doing renditions of other songs; replacing The Wizard and I with the “GOON Wizard and I.”

Whitexican was already a pretty well-established OnlyFans model before the viral saga, but it undoubtedly increased his platform. The proof? He’s continued to dress up in various costumes in a bid to recreate the moment.

Whitexican entered his furry OnlyFans era

Whitexican

Credit: Whitexican

The first stunt after the Elphabutt Thropp videos was videos of him being a furry – complete with furry fox ears and accompanying paws.

“I’ll bark for money idgaf. I got no shame, no dignity,” he wrote in the caption of one video, which showed him in a similar position as his first Wicked video.

There was a Heated Rivalry moment

Ilya Rozanov or Shane Hollander #HeatedRivalry

Credit: Whitexican

Heated Rivalry was obviously the filthiest TV show of 2025, and it’s available in the UK pretty soon. Capitalising on that, Whitexican purchased Ilya and Shane’s jerseys for some OnlyFans content.

“Ilya Rozanov or Shane Hollander #HeatedRivalry,” he questioned in one post, which racked up nearly 400k views.

There was a special New Year’s Eve post

New years

Credit: Whitexican

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It’s 7th January, so is a secret Stranger Things episode coming today?! Here’s the answer

On New Year’s Eve, as the world was celebrating the coming of 2026, Whitexican was covering himself in glow-in-the-dark paint for OnlyFans.

“I look just like a firework,” he captioned one post, adding in another, “What colour is my butthole?”

The green paint came out again, but for a different character

Whitexican

This time, Whitexican used the green paint to finish his Piccolo costume from Dragon Ball Z. Replying to a fan, he revealed that he still had paint left from Wicked despite only buying three small tubes.

“Only the strongest Saiyans can handle this,” he captioned one video, writing in another, “Making Dragon Ball Z p*rn is like, you know, proof that I’m a real Mexican.”

That’s all the themed videos… for now.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Whitexican

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral Wicked
Kieran Galpin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA
Latest

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game