man smallest p*nis impact day life

‘I can’t go out’: Man with world’s smallest p*nis reveals how it impacts his day to day life

He has since undergone surgery to slightly enlarge it

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Michael Phillips, a 36-year-old man who has the world’s smallest p*nis, opened up about how his condition impacts his day-to-day life, from basic tasks to social situations.

Michael, who lives in the US, has a p*nis measuring under an inch. While he has tried to stay positive, the condition has had a huge effect on his confidence and daily routine.

How does his condition affect the most basic of activities?

Michael’s condition makes even simple things, like going to the bathroom, a challenge. He told The Sun, “You have to see it every time you go to the bathroom. With this condition, going to the bathroom is even more challenging. I can’t stand to pee, I have to sit down. It makes it difficult when you’re out in public.”

He gave an example of a particularly awkward moment, “I had tickets to an NFL game, but you go to a restroom and it is just urinals lined up that I can’t use,” he said.

Michael also spoke On This Morning, explaining further how it affects both his confidence and everyday routines. He said, “I can’t go out and have a one night stand but it also affects my ability to use a restroom, my confidence. Even sitting down can be tricky with the clean up and everything. I’ve tried everything possible. You can be upfront, you can try to talk to somebody, sometimes you don’t say nothing at all.”

How has it shaped his dating and sex life?

Michael’s microp*nis has had a major impact on his love life. “The main reason I went to the doctor was because my p*nis is actually too small to have sex at all,” he said. “I have had a couple experiences of having sex and wasn’t able to get it in and everything. From there I just stopped trying to date and lost interest in it.”

He also revealed how he kept the condition private for years. He said, “I kept it to myself, when I was in my teens and twenties, I was always single even though I had friends. They wondered why I wasn’t dating and I didn’t want to go through that. I kept it secret, I didn’t get picked on because nobody knew.”

He was also looking to see “if there is a Guinness world record for the smallest p*nis” and see if he could enter for that. “I try to turn a negative into a positive. So I’m trying to make everything a positive, so if I can get a title out of it then great.”

He has since undergone surgery to slightly enlarge his p*nis. In an Instagram post, he wrote, I’m still under the spectrum of what is considered to be a microp*nis but I’m grateful for an improvement.

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made millions combined

birmingham pink sky

Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

Cassandra Fong

West Midlands residents were left stunned

Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Suchismita Ghosh

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

Claudia Cox

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually really surprised

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

LeoVegas

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

Francesca Eke

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

Kieran Galpin

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?

