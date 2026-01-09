‘I can’t go out’: Man with world’s smallest p*nis reveals how it impacts his day to day life

2 hours ago

Michael Phillips, a 36-year-old man who has the world’s smallest p*nis, opened up about how his condition impacts his day-to-day life, from basic tasks to social situations.

Michael, who lives in the US, has a p*nis measuring under an inch. While he has tried to stay positive, the condition has had a huge effect on his confidence and daily routine.

How does his condition affect the most basic of activities?

Michael’s condition makes even simple things, like going to the bathroom, a challenge. He told The Sun, “You have to see it every time you go to the bathroom. With this condition, going to the bathroom is even more challenging. I can’t stand to pee, I have to sit down. It makes it difficult when you’re out in public.”

He gave an example of a particularly awkward moment, “I had tickets to an NFL game, but you go to a restroom and it is just urinals lined up that I can’t use,” he said.

Michael also spoke On This Morning, explaining further how it affects both his confidence and everyday routines. He said, “I can’t go out and have a one night stand but it also affects my ability to use a restroom, my confidence. Even sitting down can be tricky with the clean up and everything. I’ve tried everything possible. You can be upfront, you can try to talk to somebody, sometimes you don’t say nothing at all.”

How has it shaped his dating and sex life?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Phillips (@whutzhisphaze)

Michael’s microp*nis has had a major impact on his love life. “The main reason I went to the doctor was because my p*nis is actually too small to have sex at all,” he said. “I have had a couple experiences of having sex and wasn’t able to get it in and everything. From there I just stopped trying to date and lost interest in it.”

He also revealed how he kept the condition private for years. He said, “I kept it to myself, when I was in my teens and twenties, I was always single even though I had friends. They wondered why I wasn’t dating and I didn’t want to go through that. I kept it secret, I didn’t get picked on because nobody knew.”

He was also looking to see “if there is a Guinness world record for the smallest p*nis” and see if he could enter for that. “I try to turn a negative into a positive. So I’m trying to make everything a positive, so if I can get a title out of it then great.”

He has since undergone surgery to slightly enlarge his p*nis. In an Instagram post, he wrote, I’m still under the spectrum of what is considered to be a microp*nis but I’m grateful for an improvement.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via YouTube.